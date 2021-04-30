Genshin Impact free Diona event: How to get the 4-star character Diona for free

Genshin Impact is giving away the 4-star character "Diona" for free for a limited time. To get Diona, players need to complete the Energy Amplifier Initiation event and collect enough "Fractured fruit Data."

Diona is a Cryo-type and considered one of the best 4-star support units in Genshin Impact. She can heal the party with her Elemental Burst and shield her allies with Elemental Skill. With enough constellations, she can provide additional Elemental Mastery to the whole team too. All these abilities, when combined, provide exceptional support to the main DPS unit in Genshin Impact.

How to get Diona character for free in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact released the Energy Amplifier Initiation event, which will continue till May 17th, 2021. During this event, players can complete multiple quests and domain challenges to earn "Fractured Fruit Data" and exchange them for many time-limited rewards, including Diona. Players need 1000 Fractured Fruit Data or event currency to get Diona in Genshin Impact.

How to collect Fractured Fruit Data and get Diona character for free in Genshin Impact

The Event Currency required to get Diona from the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple ways to collect Fractured Fruit Data.

Method 1: Energy Amplification Initiation Quests

The Energy Amplification Initiation event quests provide a decent amount of Fractured Fruit data, but they are not repeatable. This means a limited number of required event currencies can be obtained from quests.

Acts of Energy Amplifier Initiation Free Diona event in Genshin Impact

Get 270 Fractured Fruit Data from each act of the Event quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Method 2: Twisted Realm domains

Twisted Realm domains are the best source to collect enough Fractured Fruit Data or event currency. Upon completing Act:1 of the quests, the Twisted Realm will be unlocked.

Twisted Realm rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

The realm has 4 domains that can be challenged multiple times to win Fractured Fruit Data. Since the Twisted Realm domains are repeatable, players can hop into the co-op mode and grind the domains to farm 1000 Fractured Fruit Data and redeem Diona from the event's home page.

Redeem Diona for 1000 Fractured Fruit Data (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event shop is supposed to last until May 24, giving enough time for the players to redeem Diona, Crown of insight, Talent level-up materials, and Primogems. However, the event quests and domains will expire on May 17, a week before the shop's expiry. Considering this, players should farm enough event currency and get Diona while the event lasts.

