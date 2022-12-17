Get FIFA 23 on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale at a historic low price

Although FIFA 23 is just in its third month post release, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has provided a great opportunity for all PC players. The festive season, starting on December 15, has put several games on sale, including this year's release of the FIFA series.

The latest discount provides a wonderful opportunity for PC players to enjoy several upgrades in this year's game. FIFA 23 originally cost $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. The latter comes with many more features than the former, including special items for Ultimate Team and premium currencies.

The @EpicGames Holiday Sale has begun!The highlights include:OCTOPATH TRAVELER -60%EA SPORTS FIFA 23 -60%FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE -43%

Both editions are now available for a 60% discount, which is the lowest price yet. While the game has received numerous discounts on multiple platforms over the last few months, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale discount stands out due to its sheer number.

In general, it's a great deal, especially for PC players, due to the number of improvements that the game has received. Unlike the current-generation consoles, PC players were limited to old-gen in last year's release. EA Sports has since returned to its earlier plans and upgraded the PC platform to current-gen capabilities.

In simpler terms, PC players can enjoy the same features that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users have. Innovative features like HyperMotion 2.0 have introduced new animations to offer a realistic gameplay experience. Crossplay also allows PC players to play with next-gen console users across different game modes.

Standard vs Ultimate: Which FIFA 23 edition is worth getting on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale?

FIFA 23 comes in two editions, with both available at the same Epic Games Store Holiday Sale discounted rate. The Ultimate Edition will cost more, but comes with greater benefits, including 4600 FIFA Points, the game's premium currency. These currencies can open different packs in the game and are the best way to improve one's squad.

On that note, the Ultimate Edition is worth it even more now, thanks to the incredible discounts available as part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. Some of the perks, like bonus cards, might have expired, but the bundle of the base game and all the FIFA Points can be extremely useful for someone who wants to play Ultimate Team.

Furthermore, plenty of FIFA World Cup-themed content has been released this year. Although it's coming to an end shortly, much more content will likely arrive for players in the upcoming days. With such great discounts, there's never been a better time for players to get into FIFA 23

