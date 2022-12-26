Get Gotham Knights at 50% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022: Is it worth it?

Gotham Knights might have been an underwhelming launch of 2022, but the Steam Winter Sale 2022 discount makes things a bit more interesting.

What could have been an epic adventure for all lovers of superhero games turned out to be the opposite. With an offer on the table, however, the situation becomes entirely different, and what would seem like a really bad deal can become a different matter altogether.

The latest winter sale offers plenty of things, including great deals in video games based on superhero characters. Most of them are older releases but remain great picks with some heavy discounts. The issue with the title in discussion is quite different, as it hasn't been long since it was released.

The Steam Winter Sale 2022 discount now raises a different issue for all those who might have been thinking about purchasing Gotham Knights. While a full price may have deterred them previously, the question has arisen whether it's worth getting with a discount.

Gotham Knights get its biggest-ever discount on the Steam Winter Sale 2022

To clarify, a 50% discount doesn't radically improve the game's performance. It also doesn't take away the problems that have been there since its launch. Despite the hype around the release of Gotham Knights, things haven't gone as planned.

The game originally cost $59.99 when there was no discount available. With a 50% deal, buyers will have to spend only $29.99 to acquire it while the Steam Winter Sale 2022 is life. Incidentally, the Deluxe Edition is also available at a 50% discount but will cost more to acquire, given the higher base price.

DC @DCComics Nightwing. Robin. Agent 37. By any code name, Dick Grayson always looks good. Which costume is your favorite? Nightwing. Robin. Agent 37. By any code name, Dick Grayson always looks good. Which costume is your favorite? https://t.co/Rzv98xY02U

The Deluxe Edition comes with plenty of bonus content that can't be acquired in an alternative fashion. This is a good deal for hardcore fans, and the Steam Winter Sale 2022 will be a perfect time to do avail of it, given the discount on offer.

One thing is for certain - Gotham Knights has improved to a good degree as far as performances are concerned. When Warner Bros. Games Montreal decided to release the game only on the next-gen consoles, expectations were high. After all, fans were hopeful that this would allow the developers to create the game properly and avoid optimization issues.

If anything, it has been the exact reverse, and PC players have had plenty of problems. Thankfully, some of the issues that were there at the launch have now been resolved. There are also certain problems over the quality of Gotham Knights, to begin with.

Unfortunately, that hasn't changed yet and is unlikely to do so. Compared to titles like the Arkham Trilogy, the story feels much more lackluster and lacks oomph. This is even though fans can play as any of the four available characters - Red Hood, Bat Girl, Nightwing, and Robin. The unavailability of Batman also affected the potential popularity of the game.

Whatever it may be, the Steam Winter Sale 2022 makes things easier for players to calculate. Anyone getting the title now and between January 5 will only have to spend half the amount. This makes things less risky, and the game will also offer better value due to the lesser price.

At full price, Gotham Knights might not have been worth the time and money, but a discount deal makes it worth a player's investment.

Poll : 0 votes