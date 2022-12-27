Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition at 75% off during Steam Winter Sale 2022

The Steam Winter Sale, the digital distribution service's final seasonal sale of 2022, has finally kicked off, with thousands of unmissable deals and great games on offer.

The Steam Winter Sale features some of the greatest deals on PC games. From some of the biggest AAA titles to niche indie games, it offers the year's best deals and discounts on almost every game on the platform.

Among the many games on offer during the Steam Winter Sale is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is available at a staggering 75% off. The edition is essentially a bundle of the Mass Effect Trilogy, the beloved sci-fi role-playing game series from Bioware. It comes with all the DLCs and extra content released for the trilogy, available at a single price.

While not a "remaster" in a technical sense, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the definitive way to experience the iconic Mass Effect Trilogy. Fans of action-adventure and sci-fi role-playing games should not miss out on the edition during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition available for $14.99 during Steam Winter Sale 2022

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is discounted at 75% over its original price, bringing it down to $14.99, which is a steal during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022.

The Mass Effect Trilogy is easily one of the best examples of sci-fi role-playing games. Bioware, the creators of the beloved Dragon Age series, did not pull their punches to deliver a phenomenal narrative that reacts to every critical choice made by players.

Much like the Dragon Age games, Mass Effect is widely regarded as one of the best western role-playing games in existence, setting a benchmark for future titles of the same ilk.

The original Mass Effect and its sequel are widely considered to be the pinnacle of storytelling in video games, with an intriguing set of characters and an equally engaging main narrative.

Mass Effect 3 might not have reached the heights of its predecessors in terms of storytelling. However, Bioware did improve substantially on the gameplay front with the third mainline title, which also acts as the final chapter for one of gaming's most beloved protagonists, Commander Shepard.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition features the single-player content of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, as well as all the DLCs and weapon/armor packs for the games:

DLC: Bring Down the Sky, Genesis, Zaeed — The Price of Revenge, Kasumi — Stolen Memory, Lair of the Shadow Broker, Firewalker Pack, Overlord, Normandy Crash Site, Arrival, Genesis 2, From Ashes, Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut, Leviathan, Omega, and Citadel.

Bring Down the Sky, Genesis, Zaeed — The Price of Revenge, Kasumi — Stolen Memory, Lair of the Shadow Broker, Firewalker Pack, Overlord, Normandy Crash Site, Arrival, Genesis 2, From Ashes, Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut, Leviathan, Omega, and Citadel. Weapons and Armor: Cerberus Weapons and Armor, Arc Projector, Collector's Weapon and Armor, Terminus Weapon and Armor, M-21 Incisor, Blood Dragon Armor, Inferno Armor, Recon Hood, Sentry Interface, Umbra Visor, N7 Warfare Gear, AT-12 Raider, Chakram Launcher, M-55 Argus, M-90 Indra, and Reckoner Knight Armor.

Cerberus Weapons and Armor, Arc Projector, Collector's Weapon and Armor, Terminus Weapon and Armor, M-21 Incisor, Blood Dragon Armor, Inferno Armor, Recon Hood, Sentry Interface, Umbra Visor, N7 Warfare Gear, AT-12 Raider, Chakram Launcher, M-55 Argus, M-90 Indra, and Reckoner Knight Armor. Packs: Equalizer Pack, Aegis Pack, Firepower Pack, Groundside Resistance Pack, Recon Operations Pack, Firefight Pack, ME2 Alternate Appearance Pack 1, ME2 Alternate Appearance Pack 2, ME3 Alternate Appearance Pack 1, and N7 Collector's Edition Pack.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

