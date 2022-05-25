"Getting out of Gold 1 is literally giving me a migraine": Apex Legends players are frustrated with the shooter's solo-queue matchmaking

Respawn has introduced a brand new system in Apex Legends that has affected the existing one in the ranked mode. While players have been appreciative of the new system, there are also issues associated with it that they have noticed.

A major problem with the new system concerns solo queuing, which refers to playing with strangers in simpler terms.

Since its inception, Apex Legends has been a major success in the battle royale scene. To keep things fresh and challenging, Respawn regularly makes changes to the game. The same has occurred with the game's current ranked mode, and some players aren't too pleased.

While the scoring system, in general, is quite nice, it makes things hard for those who don't have ready-made squads.

Apex Legends players express their frustration with solo queuing in the game

The original post that the above comment is from was made by u/StillVenom, who described an issue with the current matchmaking system in the game. The player said that they're being put in lobbies with players whose level is greater than his in public and ranked matches. On the other hand, the teams they're finding themselves in consist of players worse than him. This is becoming a major problem since the player has to go up against people better than him, especially in the ranked mode where each win or loss could make a difference in progression.

Another user mentioned that they are put in duos most of the time. They find themselves paired with people on a different platform and also state that there's generally a communication problem.

Not everyone is a fan of crossplay, as some want PC players to have the ability to opt-out of the feature.

It's quite clear that language barriers are causing major problems for many players.

For some, solo climbing in lower tiers feels like a much more difficult task than it should be.

Another player feels that Apex Legends does this whenever a player progresses satisfactorily.

Some blamed Respawn and called their matchmaking system similar to that of a lottery machine, which just induces players to keep playing for long sessions.

The experience has been such that even those who regularly played solo queue in Apex Legends are seeking alternate options.

While there will always be benefits to playing in a squad, one player seems to think that the amount of punishment this season offers for trying to play solo is unfair.

Another player believes that all of this is a result of an effort from Respawn to make the game better for the competitive players. In doing so, they're giving up on inclusivity, neglecting players who play Apex Legends casually.

While some defended the fact that the solo queue will always be punishing, one person mentioned the system in Overwatch.

The only possible solution, according to one player, is if solo players stop playing altogether. This will lead to long lobby times, which will lead to others complaining about it. This might lead to developers taking some sort of action. However, as useful as this proposal might seem, it would be unrealistic to think that all Apex Legends players who play alone will stop playing.

This isn't the first incident where players have complained about matchmaking, and it certainly won't be the last. And it remains to be seen if Respawn will make any changes to the game's matchmaking system.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh