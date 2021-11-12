GFX tools for PUBG New State on internet can get your accounts banned

Krafton finally launched the much-awaited battle royale title, PUBG New State, yesterday. The latest title of the Korean publisher is an advanced and futuristic version of its other popular game, PUBG Mobile.

It is more realistic and built with more advanced graphics. As a result, players with low-end devices are facing issues while running the game.

To resolve this issue, they are using some third-party software that can get their accounts banned permanently. GFX tools are one such tool that can get their account banned as well.

Players should stop using GFX tools to get better experience in PUBG New State

While playing a game on their devices, users prefer a smooth display to gain a high FPS (frame per second). However, Krafton's new battle royale title, PUBG New State, possesses high-end graphic visuals. As a result, it is struggling to run smoothly on some low-end devices.

To boost the FPS and run the game properly, players are using some third-party software. GFX tools are some of the most popular software among them.

According to the device, players can easily set resolution, graphics, FPS, texture quality, and other necessary things. This will help the game run smoothly and enhance the gaming experience. Many gamers are currently trying out GFX tools to run PUBG New State smoothly on their devices.

However, using this software may shorten their gaming experience as well. Krafton has taken some significant steps to protect PUBG New State from hackers.

For this reason, the developer has used a robust anti-cheat system that can detect any third-party software. If anyone tries to play the game using unfair means, they can be handed a permanent ban.

Those who are using GFX tools need to be conscious of this aspect as well. Since the GFX tools are third-party software, this can cause gamers to get bans.

