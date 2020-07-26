Ghost of Tsushima: All endings explained

Sucker Punch Productions' latest PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, has become the fastest-selling first-party original IP. The game is different from previous Sucker Punch's games like Infamous.

In Ghost of Tsushima, we only get to choose the ending. In this article, we discuss all the conclusions that the game has to offer.

Ghost of Tsushima: How to get a good or bad ending

[Major Spoiler Warning]

Image Credit: Sucker Punch Productions

Ghost of Tsushima offers two different endings- good or bad. Both the endings can be considered good or bad depending on your take on the Samurai's Code and Honour.

At the end of Ghost of Tsushima, our main protagonist, Jin Sakai, becomes the ghost. He uses unethical tactics to win the war against the Mongols. Jin also refuses to follow the Samurai Code and Honour to protect the peasants of Tsushima.

Image Credit: Sucker Punch Productions

This results in the banishment of Clan Sakai, and Lord Shimura is ordered to kill Jin. The end of Ghost of Tsushima sees you, as Jin, battling Lord Shimura at your family's graveyard. If you win the duel, you are granted with two choices- kill lord Shimura(give him the Warriors' death), or spare him.

Ghost of Tsushima - Good ending

The two endings in Ghost of Tsushima are convoluted. The conclusions depend on your perspective of the game. The two perspectives we are talking about are the 'Samurai' and 'Normal Person'. You cannot determine which one is good or bad until you side with one of them.

If we talk about the ending based on the perspective of an average person, a good ending to the game would be to spare Lord Shimura.

Ghost of Tsushima Bad ending

To get the bad ending in Ghost of Tsushima, you will have to kill your father figure, Lord Shimura. It is a good ending if you see it through a samurai's perspective.