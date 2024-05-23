Ghost of Tsushima: How to get Gosaku's armor

Ghost of Tsushima features some cool armor sets you can get your hands on pretty early in the game. As you make your way through the main story, you will unlock special side quests called the Mythical Tales, which, upon completion, will reward you with either a powerful skill like the Heavenly Strike or a legendary armor set.

The Gosaku's armor set is one such legendary samurai attire you get from one of the Mythical Tales in Act 2. Most Mythical Tales usually include a single sub-quest, either involving defeating a group of Mongols or doing a boss fight. However, the Mythical Tale that unlocks the Gosaku's armor is a bit different.

Here's everything you need to know about unlocking the Gosaku's armor in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to unlock Gosaku's armor in Ghost of Tsushima?

Gosaku's armor is received after completing The Unbreakable Gosaku Mythical Tale, which unlocks in Act 2 of Ghost of Tsushima. Unlike other Mythical Tales in the game, The Unbreakable Gosaku is broken into seven parts, each requiring you to clear a farmstead across Tsushima from Mongols and free the captives held hostage there.

Location of the Gosaku's armor (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The six different farmsteads are Ijima, Yagata, Koshimizu, Kuta, Ohama, and Aoi. Most of these are scattered across Izuhara, with a few in Kamiagata. Getting to each farmstead is fairly easy, as they are marked on the map as soon as you start the Mythical Tale.

The quest starts right after you reach Akashima village and talk to Yamato. After hearing the legend of Gosaku, the farmer who happened to find this legendary armor buried in his farmstead and used it to defend himself and his family against Ronins, you will be set on your path to collect the six keys that unlock Gosaku's armor.

Once you obtain all the six keys, which should be fairly easy if you stick to the shadows and take out the Mongols one by one, head toward the northeastern part of Kamiagata, where you will come across a shrine dedicated to Gosaku.

You will need to do a bit of platforming to reach the top of the shrine, where you will find Gosaku's armor. Much like any other samurai armor in Ghost of Tsushima, this one is primarily geared toward a brawler playstyle, improving Jin's defense with the armor's unique perk being 10% health restoration upon killing a staggered enemy.

Gosaku's armor (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The most important reason you would want to unlock and wear this armor is for its looks, apart from looking extremely intimidating; it feels quite authentic as a samurai attire, akin to the Samurai Clan armor. Multiple dyes are also available for Gosaku's armor, with a few special ones from the Black dye merchant.

