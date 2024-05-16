All armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima and how to unlock them

Armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima play a vital role; after all, our protagonist, Jin Sakai can't really liberate an entire island from the Mongols without some sturdy armor to help him along the way. This title has 13 different armor sets, each of which comes with its own characteristics and special perks. This makes such gear crucial for almost every build.

However, getting your hands on all the protective gear pieces can be difficult if you don't know where to look for them. This article will mention all the armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima and tell you how to unlock them.

How to unlock all Armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima

1) Broken Armor

You start Ghost of Tsushima in Broken Armor (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/JorRaptor)

This is the armor you start the game with. You will have the Broken Armor by default, and it comes with no special perks and can't even be upgraded. This is a completely worn-out armor set, but luckily, you can access a new and better one quite early on in Ghost of Tsushima.

2) Hero of Tsushima

You need the deluxe edition to get the Hero of Tsushima armor set (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/JorRaptor)

You can get this item by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Ghost of Tsushima. After that, you can find it in your inventory as soon as you enter the open world.

Apart from its badass looks, you also get a Major health increase and an overall reduction in damage taken with this armor. The Hero of Tsushima is easily one of the best pieces of protective equipment during the game's opening hours.

3) Samurai Clan Armor

The Samurai Clan Armor is one of the coolest armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/JorRaptor)

The Samurai Clan Armor is a sturdy set that previously belonged to a son of Lady Masako. It reduces all types of damage by a significant amount while also moderately bumping up your health. Moreover, you will get 15% Resolve each time you take damage with this armor set equipped.

You can get the Samurai Clan armor by completing "The Tale of Lady Masako" mission. After that, you can create some solid early-game builds in Ghost of Tsushima with this armor at the base.

4) Traveler's Attire

The Traveler's Attire is excellent for exploring the open world (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/JorRaptor)

The Traveler's Attire is also one of the earliest armor sets you can get in Ghost of Tsushima. You can obtain it by talking to any merchant you come across at the beginning of the game.

This armor is easy to upgrade, and its second level will clear 30% more fog from the map. You can also use it to track Artifacts in Ghost of Tsushima; anytime you're within 30m of an artifact with this armor equipped, your controller will vibrate.

5) Tadayori's Armor

Tadayori's Armor will bring the most out of your bow (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/OrcCorp)

Tadayori's Armor is among the best gear sets in Ghost of Tsushima, especially if you're planning on using your Bow a lot. It boosts the speed of nocking and reloading while increasing your Concentration time. Moreover, you can restore a part of your Concentration meter with each headshot you land while wearing Tadayori's Armor.

You will need to finish "The Legend of Tadayori" mission to unlock this set.

6) Ronin Attire

Ronin Attire is excellent for stealth (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

The Ronin Attire is one of the best armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima for those looking to play with more stealth. It can be found pretty early on in the game, and all you need to do is complete the "Blood on the Grass" mission to get it.

The Ronin Attire boosts your melee damage while simultaneously reducing the detection speed of enemies. At the highest level, this armor significantly slows the detection speed of foes when you've just gotten out of pampas grass.

7) Sakai Clan Armor

The Sakai Clan Armor has some very cool colorways (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

You can get the Sakai Clan armor after reaching the game's second act. You'll have to finish the "Ghosts of the Past" mission to unlock it. With some upgrades, this item becomes one of the best armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima. It provides a major increase in melee damage while also massively increasing your health.

It also increases your Standoff Streak, and you have a chance to terrify enemies every time you win a Standoff as well. If you're into melee combat, you cannot go wrong with the Sakai Clan Armor. You can create a very decent mid-game build in Ghost of Tsushima with this armor as its foundation.

8) Kensei Armor

The Kensei Armor is one of the best armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima for those who use Ghost Weapons (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

You can unlock the Kensei Armor in Ghost of Tsushima by completing "The Six Blades of Kojiro" Mythic Tale. This item has some pretty unique perks to offer. You will get an increase in the amount of Resolve you gain; this allows you to heal yourself more often and use more special attacks. You will also see an increase in the damage you deal with Ghost weapons.

Last but not least, any enemy you strike with a Ghost Weapon will inflict 50% less damage and receive 50% more if you have the Kensei Armor equipped.

9) Ghost Armor

The Ghost Armor is easily one of the best armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

The Ghost Armor is easily one of the best-looking armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima. It's not all about the looks either, since this item provides some very decent boosts when equipped. This armor reduces enemy detection speed and the number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance. Also, each kill you get with this armor has a chance to terrify nearby enemies.

You can unlock the Ghost Armor near the second act's end. You will have to finish the "From the Darkness" mission to get it.

10) Mongol Commander's Armor

Mongol Commander's Armor (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

You can unlock the Mongol Commander's armor by completing the "Fit for the Khan" mission in the third Act. When it comes to the best armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima, this one is near the top. It provides a major increase in health while also reducing all types of damage by a significant amount. So, you can essentially become a tank with this equipment.

That's not all, there will also be a massive reduction in Mongol detection speed when you have this set equipped.

11) Gosaku's Armor

Gosaku's Armor is best for melee builds (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

The Gosaku Armor is one of the coolest-looking armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima. That's not all; it also has some amazing perks. Players will get a massive increase in their health and Stagger Damage with this armor equipped.

Each staggered enemy you kill will restore a part of your health, meaning this set rewards skillful gameplay.

12) Fundoshi

The Fundoshi is one of the weakest armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Enzyme77)

Calling the Fundoshi an armor set would be a little weird since equipping it strips your player down to his loincloth. This armor cannot be upgraded, and there is just one special perk. With this item equipped, you will not make any noise while running or sprinting.

So, you can use it to sneak past areas where you can't afford to fight, but that's all this armor will be good for. You can unlock it by resting at all 18 Hot Springs in Ghost of Tsushima.

