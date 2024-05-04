All Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales

Mythic Tales in Ghost of Tsushima are arguably the most important side content you can do in the game. They all reward incredibly powerful equipment; whether ranged weapons, armor, or a sword technique. These quests typically are given to players by musicians, who tell the tale of a typically tragic event that took place in the world. It will be up to the player to set things right again and secure great rewards.

Some of the best armor sets in the game come from these Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales; equipment that, once you have it, you may wind up using for the entire game. Below is a list of which Mythic Tales unlock in each part of the game, and what you receive for completing them. If you want to be a real master of combat, having some of these missions completed is worth it.

What Mythic Tales exist in Ghost of Tsushima and what they reward?

You don't need to complete these optional missions, but they sure help (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mythic Tales are a way to gain incredible new armor, weapons, and sword techniques, and they’re scattered across the map of Ghost of Tsushima. Each Act of the game has a few of these to complete. There are nine in total, two of which are only available in Iki Island’s DLC.

The Mythic Tales are especially useful in Ghost of Tsushima if you want to be a master of ranged combat. The Tadayori’s Armor increases several stats for ranged battle; there’s also the Longbow/Explosive Arrows from another Act I Tale.

Two of the best sets of armor in the entire game, the Gosaku Armor and the Kensei Armor, come from these missions. So, it’s key to make them a priority. Below is a list of every Mythic Tale available in Ghost of Tsushima.

Act I

The Heavenly Strike (Komatsu Prefecture, Izuhara): Heavenly Strike Technique, Sword Kit

Heavenly Strike Technique, Sword Kit The Legend of Tadayori (Azamo Prefecture, Izuhara): Tadayori’s Armor

Tadayori’s Armor The Curse of Uchitsune (Hiyoshi Springs, Izuhara): Longbow weapon, Explosive Arrows

Act II

The Unbreakable Gosaku (Akashima Village, Toyotama): Gosaku’s Armor

Gosaku’s Armor The Six Blades of Kojiro (Umugi Cove, Toyotama): Kensei Armor

Kensei Armor The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance (Yarikawa Prefecture, Toyotama): Dance of Wrath Technique, Sword Kit

Act III

The Undying Flame (Jogaku Prefecture, Kamigata): Way of the Flame Technique, Sword Kit

Iki Island DLC

The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai (Zasho Bay, Iki Island): Sakai Horse Armor

Sakai Horse Armor The Legend of Black Hand Riku (Fune’s Refuge, Iki Island): Sarugami Armor

These missions aren’t required for you to beat the game, but they can make the game much easier by giving you access to incredible sword techniques and useful equipment to make the game a little less stressful.