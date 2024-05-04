All Ghost of Tsushima main story missions

There are 24 Ghost of Tsushima main story missions (excluding the Tales of Iki expansion) spread across three acts, telling the story of Jin Sakai. The choices you make during these will decide this protagonist's fate. He can be an honorable samurai or take the path of a ghost, striking from the shadows and using stealth to protect his homeland.
With the game's PC version launch looming on the horizon, now might be a good time to go over all the Ghost of Tsushima main story missions, so you don't accidentally start one while engaged in side content.
All 24 Ghost of Tsushima main story missions
The main quest series tied to this game's narrative is called Jin's Journey. It's also worth noting some of Ghost of Tsushima's story missions can be available at the same time, and there's no specific order you have to complete them in.
Here are all the missions tied to the game's narrative segmented into three Acts.
Act 1 - Rescue Lord Shimura mission list
- The Warrior's Code
- The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa
- The Tale of Lady Masako
- Blood on the Grass
- The Broken Blacksmith
- The Tale of Ryuzo
- Hammer and Forge
- The Iron Hook
- Shadow of the Samurai
Act 2 - Retake Castle Shimura mission list
- A New Horizon
- Ghosts from the Past
- The Walls of Yarikawa
- A Message in Fire
- The Coward of Yarikawa
- The Ghost of Yarikawa
- A Reckoning in Blood
- The Fate of Tsushima
- From the Darkness
Act 3 - Kill the Khan mission list
- Honor and Ash
- Wolves at the Gates
- A Gathering Storm
- Heart of the Jito
- Eternal Blue Sky
- The Tale of Lord Shimura
These are the 24 Ghost of Tsushima main missions that you can play as part of this game's main campaign. Aside from that, the Tales of Iki expansion adds nine more playable story quests:
Journey Into the Past
- A Lost Friend
- The Eagle’s Cry
- A Raider’s Return
- Jin From Yarikawa
- The Lightning in the Storm
- Massacre at Kidafure Village
- The Blessing of Death
- Epilogue: Last Words
