All Ghost of Tsushima main story missions

There are 24 Ghost of Tsushima main story missions (excluding the Tales of Iki expansion) spread across three acts, telling the story of Jin Sakai. The choices you make during these will decide this protagonist's fate. He can be an honorable samurai or take the path of a ghost, striking from the shadows and using stealth to protect his homeland.

With the game's PC version launch looming on the horizon, now might be a good time to go over all the Ghost of Tsushima main story missions, so you don't accidentally start one while engaged in side content.

All 24 Ghost of Tsushima main story missions

There are a total of 24 main story missions (Image via Sucker Punch)

The main quest series tied to this game's narrative is called Jin's Journey. It's also worth noting some of Ghost of Tsushima's story missions can be available at the same time, and there's no specific order you have to complete them in.

Here are all the missions tied to the game's narrative segmented into three Acts.

Act 1 - Rescue Lord Shimura mission list

The Warrior's Code

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa

The Tale of Lady Masako

Blood on the Grass

The Broken Blacksmith

The Tale of Ryuzo

Hammer and Forge

The Iron Hook

Shadow of the Samurai

Act 2 - Retake Castle Shimura mission list

A New Horizon

Ghosts from the Past

The Walls of Yarikawa

A Message in Fire

The Coward of Yarikawa

The Ghost of Yarikawa

A Reckoning in Blood

The Fate of Tsushima

From the Darkness

Act 3 - Kill the Khan mission list

Honor and Ash

Wolves at the Gates

A Gathering Storm

Heart of the Jito

Eternal Blue Sky

The Tale of Lord Shimura

Iki Island adds 9 additional missions (Image via Sucker Punch)

These are the 24 Ghost of Tsushima main missions that you can play as part of this game's main campaign. Aside from that, the Tales of Iki expansion adds nine more playable story quests:

Journey Into the Past

A Lost Friend

The Eagle’s Cry

A Raider’s Return

Jin From Yarikawa

The Lightning in the Storm

Massacre at Kidafure Village

The Blessing of Death

Epilogue: Last Words

