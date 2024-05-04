5 hidden things you need to search for in Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima has many hidden items to look out for, like armor sets, awesome cosmetics, and ways to further strengthen your character. Some of these, like the various collect-a-thons (Bamboo, Fox Shrines, et cetera) take a significant amount of time and effort to really get the most out of them. These options, for the most part, are one-and-dones, with one notable exception.

These are just a few of our favorite hidden things in Ghost of Tsushima. As you dive into the game, whether on PC later in May or on PlayStation, these are going to be items that will make your life much easier if you choose to utilize them.

Important hidden things to look for in Ghost of Tsushima

1) Charm of Okuninushi

If you need health regen, look no further (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Effect: Slowly recover health while out of combat

Slowly recover health while out of combat Location: Mending Rock Shrine, Izuhara

Once I found this in the early game of Ghost of Tsushima, this hidden item never left my sword. One of the harder aspects of the game is that you can only really heal in a few ways: items that grant healing, using Resolve, and stopping at a hot spring. Those all take time and resources.

Instead, consider the Charm of Okuninushi. It’s found in the location above, and the shrine you complete is incredibly easy. Having this equipped slowly regenerates your health out of combat, so it’s great for when you’ve had a difficult battle and want to unlock a few secret items throughout the rest of your Ghost of Tsushima playthrough. In general, it’s just a useful item to have.

2) Charm of Inari

The Charm of Inari is a must-have (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Effect: Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo, and yew wood gained from collecting.

Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo, and yew wood gained from collecting. Location: Arrow Peak Shrine, Izuhara

You need so many crafting materials in Ghost of Tsushima, so this hidden item becomes a must-have. One of the charms you can equip to your sword, you can find it remarkably early in the game. In the first area, head to the Arrow Peak Shrine, on the map above. Completing it will grant you this incredibly handy item.

While it’s equipped, any collecting you do in the world will give you more items than normal. I cannot stress how important this is after 40 or 50 hours in the game played personally. It made so many of my upgrades just a little bit easier to do, as well as making the various items I needed in combat.

3) Way of the Flame Sword Technique

Light 'em up with this incredible sword technique (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Effect: Light your sword on fire to create a devastating attack.

Light your sword on fire to create a devastating attack. Location: Mythic Tale that begins in Jogaku Prefecture, Kamigata

While this is a late-game Mythic Tale (Act 3), it’s easily one of the most important ones you can get. Sadly, it’s also quite challenging to unlock, as you’ll have to brave the cold mountains, going from camp to camp to stay warm. This attack doesn’t keep you warm, but it is a devastating sword attack that lights your blade on fire as well as sets opponents ablaze.

Head to the location above, and you’ll find a Wandering Musician who will tell you the tale. This is one of the more challenging Mythic Tales in Ghost of Tsushima because it’s mostly about being safe. Thankfully, the duel at the top of the mountain, against Bettomaru, isn’t incredibly challenging. Winning gives you some Incendiary Oil and the Way of the Flame technique.

4) Gosaku’s Armor

This is easily one of the best suits of armor you can have (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Effect: Massive increase to health, Moderate increase to Stagger Damage, Killing a Staggered enemy restores 10% health.

Massive increase to health, Moderate increase to Stagger Damage, Killing a Staggered enemy restores 10% health. Location: Mythic Tale, SE of Akashima Village, Toyotama

To get what is one of the best sets of armor in the game, and a great mid-game build item, you need to be in Act 2 and have reached Akashima Village. You’ll get clued in to the Mythic Tale, and thankfully, the rest of the mission is straightforward. You’re going to have to collect some keys and liberate villages, which you should be doing anyway.

Success grants you what is essentially one of the best armor sets in all of Ghost of Tsushima, and it’s worth seeking out this hidden item. Its durability, health restoration, and stagger damage all come together to make it the armor I use the most in-game.

5) Charm of Concentration (and its improvement)

These archery challenges can make your concentration time improve greatly (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Effect: Increases your Concentration the more you level it up

Increases your Concentration the more you level it up Location: Complete an Archery Challenge on Iki Island

The Charm of Concentration is only found in the Iki Island DLC, which is available in the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima for free. It will likely also come in the PC version, making it still a useful item to hunt down. You will gain the charm automatically when you complete one of Iki Island’s Archery Challenges.

Each time you complete another one of the eight challenges, it will increase in power, giving you more concentration time. If you like to use archery to defeat your foes in the game, this is a must-have. However, it’s recommended you equip the Tadayori’s Armor first since it will help with nock speed, reload speed, and concentration. Having the Charm of Efficiency will also make this much easier.

Ghost of Tsushima has a wealth of content for players to dive into. Whether you want to pet cute foxes, write haiku, or just slaughter invading Mongol forces, there’s plenty to do when it launches on PC on May 16, 2024.