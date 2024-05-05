5 Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs you might have missed out on

Developers have included many Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs in the game for you to find. They love hiding small references in their work for players to find, making easter eggs a part of the video game community for decades. Sucker Punch Productions spared no effort in putting these small hidden gems all across the landscape of Tsushima and Iki islands.

On your journey, you might come across some of these Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs, but there is a good chance you may have missed them. That makes now the best time to look back at some of these as the game nears its PC release date.

Here's our list of the top 5 Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs that you will need to keep an eye out for as you journey across the island of Tsushima during your next playthrough.

Best Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs that you will need to search for in your next playthrough

1) PlayStation Exclusives as Origami pieces

PlayStation-exclusive games easter egg (Image via Sucker Punch II FunWithGuru/ Youtube)

Sucker Punch Productions has added a nice tribute to all the PlayStation-exclusive games. After finishing the final story mission in Ghost of Tsushima, go back to Jin's house to find a table full of origami pieces referencing the following titles:

Gran Turismo Sport - a red car

Horizon Zero Dawn - A figure representing a Tallneck machine

Ratchet & Clank - Ratchet's head

Days Gone - Deacon's motorcycle

Shadow of the Colossus - A figure resembling Gaius the Colossus

The Last of Us 2 - Ellie's guitar

God of War - Kratos's Leviathan Axe

The PlayStation London Studio logo

The Kojima Productions Logo

Concrete Genie - Paintbrush

MLB The Show - Baseball and Bat

Dreams - Sunglass-wearing Imp

Sly Cooper References

Sly Cooper easter egg (Image via Sucker Punch II Mighty Noob/Youtube)

Since Sly Cooper is the game that pushed Sucker Punch to success, you will be able to find a lot of homages to it as you explore the islands of Tsushima. From murals you can find in the cave that depict the adventure of the raccoon, to gear pieces that reference Sly, there are a lot of Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs you can find.

Additionally, if you dress up Jin Sakai with certain sets of gear in the game, you can earn a trophy in Ghost of Tsushima called Cooper Clan cosplayer.

Iki Island and it's many Easter Eggs

Bloodborne easter egg (Image via Sucker Punch II Mighty Noob/ Youtube)

Sucker Punch continued the tradition of putting small fun Ghost of Tsushima easter eggs that you can find while exploring the Iki island. From a reference to Kratos' Leviathan Axe to obtaining the Yharnam gear pieces, you can find quite a few callbacks to other PlayStation titles.

Some of these easter eggs will also give you unique skins such as the aforementioned Yharnam set and the Colossus set that you can add to your wardrobe.

inFamous Second Son

inFamous Second Son Ghost of Tsushima easter egg(Image via Sucker Punch II FunWithGuru/ Youtube)

Sly Cooper is not the only Ghost of Tsushima easter egg that you can find. Sucker Punch also included callbacks to one of its biggest hits, inFamous Second Son. Although Jin does not get Delsin Rowe's superpowers, he can find a headband resembling Delsin's cap.

The inFamous series contributed a lot to Sucker Punch's success, thus the developers paid a small homage just like it did for Sly Cooper.

Your actions determine the weather

Your choice affects the weather (Image via Sucker Punch)

Although this is technically not a reference to any games or pop culture moment, this is something that many players will have missed out on. The in-game weather depends on the choices that you make during combat.

If you are playing as an honorable noble samurai, the weather will be more or less clear but if you are playing as a ghost, it will become foggy and stormy. This is a nice touch of detail that represents Jin's internal conflicts but a very missable Ghost of Tsushima easter egg.

