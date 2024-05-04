How to get all endings in Ghost of Tsushima

The endings in Ghost of Tsushima weave a difficult moral choice for Jin Sakai, whose journey throughout the game is a swaying dance between honor and desperation. The game has two endings, but deciding which is a better one depends entirely on your perspective and which side of the game you align yourself with.

This guide will reveal the path to both endings in Ghost of Tsushima, allowing you to choose the fate you want for Lord Shimura, and experience the full weight of Jin Sakai's bold actions.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains spoilers regarding the plot of Ghost of Tsushima. Proceed with caution.

How many endings in Ghost of Tsushima are there?

The Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || JamTheAlfa/YouTube)

There are two endings in Ghost of Tsushima. Most of Jin's journey is to prepare for a final stand against Khotun Khan, the brutal invader who has terrorized your homeland. Killing off Khan is not the end of the story, as the moral dance between honor and the samurai code is yet to take center stage.

As the Mongol horde tears across the lands, Jin Sakai faces a choice that will shape his fate and the very legend of the Ghost. On one hand, you can choose to uphold the samurai code and risk the lives of many, or, you could embrace the true nature of the Ghost and ensure absolute victory, at the cost of a difficult moral choice.

After the battle with Khan, Jin and Lord Shimura visit their family's grave. It is here that you learn about the Shogun of Japan wanting your head, and this is when the final boss fight of the game begins, against your uncle and exiler, Lord Shimura.

All endings in Ghost of Tsushima explained

The bad ending in Ghost of Tsushima

Jin kills Lord Shumura in the bad ending. (Image via Sucker Punch || JELLIS Gamer/YouTube)

Honoring the samurai code, you can grant Lord Shimura the death he desires. Jin promises a legacy of remembrance, and Shimura, in a final act of redemption, hopes they will meet again in the next life. Following this, Jin chooses to end his own life as well.

The credits roll, but while this ending involves taking a life, the prospect of this being the worse of the two endings in Ghost of Tsushima is still dependent on perspective and how players view this moral choice.

When the dust settles, Jin awakes in a new abode - the Dawn Refuge, located at the west of Mamushi Farmstead. You can pick up any remaining missions you have left from this part.

The good ending in Ghost of Tsushima

Jin refuses to kill his own in the good ending. (Image via Sucker Punch || JamTheAlfa/YouTube)

The "good" ending in Ghost of Tsushima is one where Jin acknowledges his lack of honor, while also refusing to take the life of his own family. This act of defiance earns Jin Sakai a life where the Ghost will be relentlessly hunted, to which Jin dons his mask and walks away, as credits roll.

This ending is one where you embrace the true nature of the Ghost, and you get ready to pave the way for Jin's future, accepting the repercussions that come with it. This path leads to a new beginning for Jin, and he later awakens in a place called Tradition's End, situated east of Mount Omi.