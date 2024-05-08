All Mongol artifact locations in Ghost of Tsushima

The Mongols serve as the primary antagonists of Ghost of Tsushima's story. This title is based on the real-life 13th-century Mongol invasion of mainland Japan. As the Mongols ravaged the Japanese countryside, they left behind many artifacts, and in the game, players can find and collect these items.

There are 50 Mongol artifacts to be found on the island of Tsushima, and 20 of them are required to get the "Know Your Enemy" trophy. This article lists the locations of all these items in the game.

Where to find all Mongol artifacts in Ghost of Tsushima

Listed below are all the Mongol artifacts you can find in Ghost of Tsushima. The Iki Island DLC does not have any artifacts on it and is not a part of this list.

Izuhara

Aaruul - Located south of Izuhara Clearing - Part of the Ghost of Tsushima "The Warrior's Code” mission Adak Tree – Located at Yoichi's Crossroads Bankhar Dog – Located in the Ogawa Dojo in the Golden Forest Black Powder Cannon – Located in a shipyard south-west of Yagata Forest Chalice – Located northwest of Jito's Point - Part of the "Destroy Logging Camp" mission Dagger – Located inside the Traveler's Rest Inn on the second floor Egyptian Mask – Located in the River Child's Wetlands Gold Bracelet – Located in the Beachside Camp, northwest of the Tutsu Plains Hanging Pitcher – Located north-west of survival camp in Kashine - Part of "The Iron Hook” mission Juniper – Located north-east of Kashine Forest Mongol Plans – Located at the Rushing Water Crossing Mongolian Horse – Located at the Tangled Crossroads camp hidden in the stables Paiza – Located Kuta River Bridge in the tent next to drying meat Saddle – Located near the Stone Arch Crossing Urtuu – Located north of the Old Azamo Cliffs beach War Horn – Located in the Takuzudama Cemetery Yatga – Located at the Salt Wind Estate, southwest of Jito's point

Toyotama

Chinese Vase – Located at Fort Imai - Part of the Ghost of Tsushima "Liberate Fort Imai" mission Composite Bow – Located in the Secluded Lighthouse camp Dried Meat – Found in a small camp north of Fort Koyasan Eagle Cage – Located in Lucky Genzo's Inn on top of a tent Greek Vase – Located in Kishibe Village inside the large tent Horse Skull – Located in the Mountainside Ruins camp Milk Rack – Located in the Rebel's Retreat camp Mongol Bomb – Located in the Moss Light Inn - Part of the second Yuna Tales Mongol Gutal – Located in Yarikawa Stronghold - Part The Ghost of Yarikawa main story mission Mongol Sabre – Located in an Unmarked Mongol camp between the Musashi Coast & Mamushi Farmstead Mongol Shield – Located in Kawamata Village camp stables Offering Plate – Located in the Stone Mire Lookout Camp Quiver – Located in the Dark Water Encampment Shagai – Located east of Old Clan's Hill in an open-faced tent Shaman Drum – Located in Yoshinaka Bay small camp Tono – Located in the Lonely Forest Clearing camp Tsam – Located in the Riverside Farm near the Shimura Cemetery

Artifacts hold many secrets about the invaders (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kamiagata

Dishware & Pottery – Located in the High Point Guard Post Encampment Fire Lance – Located at the Silk Farm Gunpowder – Found in General Bartu's Camp Hide – Located in the Icy Forest Crossroads Encampment Hwacha – Located at the Bitter Hills Garrison Encampment Mahakala Mask – Located in White Falls Village Milk Pot – Located in the east of Izumi Village Mongol Helmet – Located in the Frozen Forest Crossroads Encampment Mongol Spear – Located in the Frozen Overlook Encampment Mongolian Coins – Located in the Mountain Pass Encampment Ongon – Found in General Dogshin's Camp Ovoo – Found in Twilight's Edge Overlook Encampment Prisoner Coffin – Located in Jogaku Temple Lake Qubchur – Located in the Derelict Mine Encampment Siege Weapons – Found in Fort Jogaku Soldier Supplies – Found in a shipyard west of Kamiagata Falls

Ghost of Tsushima releases for PC on May 16, 2024, and players around the world are ecstatic to get their hands on the game.

For more on Ghost of Tsushima, check out the articles linked below: