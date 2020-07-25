Ghost of Tsushima is an immersive open-world game from Sucker Punch Productions. It has a lot to offer in terms of side missions and activities. Ghost of Tsushima is a rewarding game.

Each mission or encounter will reward you with something useful. The same goes for the PlayStation trophies that are rewarded when you complete a particular task. In today's article, we are going to cover "Have a nice fall" trophy in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to get "have a nice fall" trophy in Ghost of Tsushima

To get "have a nice fall" trophy players have to kill an enemy using fall damage. This can be easily done using the wind stance which is the third stance in Ghost of Tsushima. Wind stance is used to deal with spear bearers in the game. It has a kick attack that can be done by pressing and holding the triangle button on your DualShock 4 controller.

Now, for those of you don't know, stances in Ghost of Tsushima are unlocked by killing, observing a captain or the both. Unlocking stances is very easy as you can unlock all stances in the Izuhara region (starting region of the game). There are some tips and tricks to unlock the wind stance in the early game. If you are not aware of it, check it out down below.

If you have the wind stance, lure an enemy to the top of a rock or cliff. Then use your hold attack to kick him off the cliff to earn the trophy.

An alternative to Wind Stance: "have a nice fall" trophy in Ghost of Tsushima

There's one more way that you can earn "have a nice fall" trophy without using the wind stance. You have to unlock the body tackle skill and follow the same steps mentioned before.