Ghost of Tsushima New Game+, explained

Ghost of Tsushima features a rather robust New Game+ mode that not only allows you to start a fresh playthrough while retaining character progress from your previous save but also offers new cosmetics, a brand-new horse, and much more. While the New Game+ mode is more or less the same game, there are some subtle quality-of-life changes, that make the repeat playthrough much more enjoyable.

While New Game+ is quite easy to access, as it appears directly in the main menu once you complete your first playthrough, the game doesn't do a good job of explaining everything you can expect from the new mode in detail.

Here's everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima's New Game+ mode, the various unlocks, features, and more.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Ghost of Tsushima's ending.

How to start New Game+ in Ghost of Tsushima

Like most modern action role-playing games, in Ghost of Tsushima, you can start New Game+ right after reaching the finale of the main story. The New Game+ mode can be accessed from the main menu after you roll credits on the game's central questline. Do note that you will need to make a manual save before starting New Game+.

Although New Game+ can be started after completing the main story, we recommend completing all the side quests, unlocking every armor set, and acquiring all of Jin's combat skills before starting a fresh playthrough. That way, you can start NG+ on higher difficulties without worrying about being too powerful.

New Game+ also features its own set of unlockables. If mixed with the base game, unlocks can get a bit tedious for a single playthrough. Additionally, completing all the base game content gives you access to multiple different playstyles to try out on your second playthrough.

What's added in Ghost of Tsushima's New Game+ mode?

There's plenty added to the base game in New Game+. Firstly, upon starting your journey as Jin a second time, you get access to a new NG+ exclusive horse with a red mane and saddle, which fits really well with the crimson dye for the Ghost armor set. Additionally, every gear gets an additional upgrade level, including Jin's Katana, Tanto, armor, and ammo pouch.

There are also NG+ exclusive cosmetics for Jin, which you can unlock via a new merchant - Baku the Voiceless. Lastly, New Game+ also allows you to skip cutscenes, a feature that's also present in the NG+ mode for God of War Ragnarok and God of War (2018).

Unfortunately, there's no New Game+ exclusive difficulty preset, akin to something like Marvel's Spider-Man games. However, if you're looking for a more challenging combat experience, you can start your NG+ playthrough in Lethal difficulty.