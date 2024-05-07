The Ghost of Tsushima stances are a unique mechanic that can greatly aid you in fights against specific enemies. Mastering the art of combat is more than just swinging his katana wildly, and Jin Sakai utilizes four different stances to dismantle enemies. Each stance has a different strength and weakness and has some niche usages which can often be a deciding factor in battles.

This guide will dive into all four Ghost of Tsushima stances, ranking them based on their effectiveness and versatility.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all the Ghost of Tsushima stances

4) Stone Stance

Stone Stance in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || PlayStation Access on YouTube)

The first Ghost of Tsushima stance that you will encounter is the Stone Stance. This stance is effective against swordsmen, an enemy type that is very frequent throughout the game. Its heavy attacks build stagger damage quickly, making those encounters a breeze. The triple stab unleashed on a staggered foe is brutally effective.

The Stone Stance suffers from a case of tunnel vision, as its specific focus on swordsmen leaves it lacking when facing other enemy types. Although a very useful stance during the early game, it is arguably the least versatile stance that is outperformed by other stances starting the mid-game stages of the game.

3) Moon Stance

Moon Stance in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || PlayStation Access on YouTube)

Another Ghost of Tsushima stance that trades off versatility to cater to a niche enemy type is the Moon Stance. This mechanic is extremely effective against all Oni enemies, including brutes. Any other stance against Onis will require you to dodge their attacks continuously.

Moon Stance's held heavy attacks are specially designed to stagger Oni brutes, which also extends to some other armored enemies in Ghost of Tsushima. With the right moves, it can open up unique opportunities for some rather easy takedowns. Additionally, the held heavy attack in Moon Stance is difficult to master and use effectively, although it results in a multi-enemy hit attack.

2) Water Stance

Water Stance in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || PlayStation Access on YouTube)

The Water Stance is a versatile pick in Ghost of Tsushima. The quick held-heavy attacks can shred through unprotected and ranged enemies with ease, while also effortlessly breaking the guard of shield-bearing enemies. The universal usage of the Water Stance makes it a strong choice against all types of foes in the game.

The one drawback of the Water Stance is that it performs poorly against Oni variants like the spear-wielders and brutes. The Moon Stance is a clear winner against these enemies. However, the Water Stance is as effective against other Oni types like dogs, Tengu, and Disciples.

1) Wind Stance

Wind Stance in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || PlayStation Access on YouTube)

The Wind Stance is undoubtedly the best Ghost of Tsushima stance, and for several reasons too. The most versatile stance, it can dismantle Oni spearmen who are frequent foes throughout the game. This stance's held heavy attack is a kick straight out of Sparta, that sends enemies flying (quite literally).

You can potentially kick enemies from hilltops and cliffs, dealing massive fall damage to them. Although brutes are not affected much by this kick, every other enemy is susceptible to the Wind Stance. The Moon Stance is still the best choice for armored Onis.

Another area where the Wind Stance truly shines is its automatic parrying against any spear-wielder's attacks. This defensive advantage, paired with its unmatched versatility and offense makes it the best Ghost of Tsushima stance.

