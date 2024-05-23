One thing PlayStation exclusives never fail to feature is a robust photomode, and Ghost of Tsushima is no exception. In fact, Sucker Punch's samurai open-world title probably features the most intuitive and feature-complete photomode in any single-player game to date. However, accessing it can be a bit tricky, especially on a PC.

You not only get the option to adjust the depth of field, aperture, and other lens-related settings but also tweak the time of day, weather, wind speed, and even the particle density in a scene. The photomode is easily one of the best features of Ghost of Tsushima.

There's even an achievement/trophy for using this feature. However, the game doesn't do a good job of explaining how players can access it in the first place.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to use the photomode in Ghost of Tsushima PC.

How to access the photomode in Ghost of Tsushima PC?

The first thing you need to access the photomode at any time during gameplay is to ensure you have the Photomode toggle set to On in the Gameplay settings. Once that's done, you can launch it at any time during regular gameplay and even during cutscenes, via a combination of buttons.

On an Xbox controller, press and hold the D-pad right and then press RS to launch the feature. Pressing and holding the D-pad right is also the way to access quick commands like sheathing your sword, bowing, playing the flute, and enabling Guiding Wind.

For keyboard and mouse users, press P to launch the photomode, and take a screenshot. For the PlayStation controller, press the D-pad right which brings up the option, and you can press R3 to take a screenshot. To take a screenshot on Steam, press F12.

Once you take a screenshot, you can choose to upload it to the Steam cloud. Thereby, way you can access them via the Steam mobile app. Or you can locate the screenshots within the game's save directory - C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\366781693\760\remote\2215430.

Note that although you can use the photomode during cutscenes, you won't be able to access the camera tools or the options to change the time of day, weather, and wind speed, which is understandable considering some cutscenes are pre-rendered. You can, however, change the color gradient, pick frames, and different filters.

