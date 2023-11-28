Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review: An expensive, but unique pro controller offering

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is coming soon to stores, and it’s without a doubt one of the more unique pro controllers I’ve reviewed so far. While it doesn’t hold the traditional PlayStation controller layout, it does quite a few other things that other pro controller designers have not tackled. Perhaps most interesting of all is that it's a worthwhile investment. Not only is it usable on the PlayStation 5 and PC, you can also flip a switch and use it on a PlayStation 4.

If you have a PS4 and are looking to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 and want a pro controller, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is certainly worth considering. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using it so far, whether playing solo or multiplayer games.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro offers several useful features for gamers

There isn't much the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro doesn't do exceptionally well (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, as far as I’ve seen, is the most loaded pro controller so far. Whether you want to remap the buttons, adjust the audio on the controller itself, or swap out the sticks and directional pad, there’s a lot to love about the simplicity of this device.

One of the best features, as far as I’m concerned, is that it works flawlessly on the PS4, PS5, and PCs. All I had to do was flip a switch on the back, and it worked on any of the three platforms. Many people want to upgrade to a new console for the holidays, making this a valuable addition to your collection.

The controller also uses Hall effect-ready sticks — thanks to the power of magnetism, the sticks on this controller are less prone to drift. This technology is being used more often to keep a controller alive a lot longer than previous hardware. Regardless of whether I’m playing Street Fighter 6 or Cyberpunk, this controller delivers.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro can hot-swap several pieces of the controller

From weights to sticks, you can customize this controller in a few ways (Image via Sportskeeda)

I appreciate how easy it is to swap parts on the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. I could adjust the trigger sensitivity, replace the directional pad and the left/right sticks, and even add some weight to the controller.

It isn’t a ton of weight, and frankly, I don’t often find myself playing games where I feel like that’s important. It’s already a sturdy, hard-plastic controller that feels tactile. However, it lacks the haptics that first-model Sony Pro controllers have. I just appreciate how easy it is to actually go through this process.

How does the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro play?

I used the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro across a wide variety of games. From Judgment to Street Fighter 6, I had to know how it felt across the wide catalog of titles. Turn-based games naturally felt great, and even shooters like Warzone and Doom felt solid.

It’s incredibly responsive (6ms wireless response time), so when I’m playing fighting games on a pad — since the Hit Box doesn’t natively support the PlayStation 5 — I feel like my combo reliability has gone up.

In terms of using controllers, I leave mine plugged in anyway, which is still what I recommend for online gaming. You want as little delay as possible. Both D-Pads feel good, and the sticks are smooth to rotate.

As for the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, it’s second to none. The only problem I had was occasionally tapping the extra buttons on the grips. However, it wasn't a recurring phenomenon.

What does the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro app feature?

The app is helpful and easy enough to use (Image via Nacon)

There is a free app that can be installed on your PC, which allows you to set up to 12 profiles (four per platform), and there’s a button to toggle these with, on the backside of the controller itself. You can also adjust the color of the ring light.

You can also tinker with the dead zones and trigger travel lengths. I appreciated being able to adjust the buttons on the controller this way, setting whatever I needed for the extra buttons on the back.

In conclusion

Is the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller worth buying? Fans of adaptive triggers should skip this one. For others, especially those who value the easy customization of a pro controller, this is an ideal option.

The controller has a cool, sharp look in both silver and black models, and you have several built-in options for remapping and adjusting how it feels. While it might be a minor nitpick, I don’t like that the sticks aren’t next to each other, as they are on every other PlayStation controller I own.

However, that doesn’t change how good the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro looks and feels. No matter the game, the response times were great, and whether playing an MMO or a shooter, I felt right at home. I’m a fan of Nacon products, and this one is no exception.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller

This is a solid, reliable pro controller (Image via Sportskeeda)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Controller provided by Nacon)

Release Date: December 10, 2023

Wireless: Yes

Cable Included: Yes (300cm)

Optional Software: Yes

Headset Jack: Yes

Multifunction button: Sound, lights, button mapping management

Customization of joysticks: Yes

Directional Pad: 2 formats

Shortcuts: Yes

Configurable buttons: Yes

Programmable triggers: Yes