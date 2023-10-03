RIG 900 MAX HX headset review: Incredible sound and comfort in one great package

I’ve reviewed many headsets over the years, but the RIG 900 Max HX has blown me away. This isn’t my first Nacon headset, either. I still have a RIG that I use for my PlayStation when I’m traveling that serves me quite well. The 900 MAX HX is their latest model and works for PCs, Mobile devices, and consoles equally well. Perhaps the most attractive aspect of all for me, though, is that it’s lightweight and comfortable.

While the microphone isn’t going to replace expensive standalone mics, it does a great deal to block out background noise and sounds great in my personal experiences with it. Overall, it’s a tremendous headset, and I recommend it highly despite a few flaws.

The RIG 900 Max HX is both comfortable and lightweight

The most important thing to me for a headset is that it has to be comfortable. I can live with almost anything else, but I have particular needs, and the RIG 900 MAX HX more than lives up to them.

One thing about Nacon is that their headsets follow a very similar, thin design. They don’t use bulky designs that wear people down. We’ve praised their hardware before, and it’s not a shock to see why.

I can wear this headset all day and suffer minimal fatigue. While the headband is metallic, there’s a soft, cushiony second band that rests on your head. This means it’s both durable and comfortable. That’s perhaps one of the best things about the RIG 900 MAX HX.

While I wish you could adjust the earcups without having to dislodge them, it’s a simple, easy-to-connect process. If I had any complaint about the design of the headset, it’s that the ear cups are just a tiny bit small. I got used to it after only a short amount of time, but I have big ears and, hence, need ear cups that are a bit bigger.

The RIG 900 MAX HX sounds incredible, whether gaming or watching movies

The addition of Dolby Atmos in these headphones really stands out for me. Reviewing headphones has always been an interesting prospect for me, as I’m also nearly deaf in my left ear. When I need to judge stereo sound, I let someone else give it a listen, but accessibility is also a crucial factor. Before this, my other headphones always felt quiet, no matter what I did.

That is not the case with the RIG 900 MAX HX. Even without adjusting the audio dial on the side, these headphones deliver on sound quality. Then you add Dolby Atmos, and I’m blown away by how good everything sounds. Whether I’m playing Cyberpunk 2077 or watching Gen V on Amazon Prime, it all sounds incredible.

That said, there’s one really glaring problem that I hope Nacon addresses beyond the RIG 900 MAX HX. If you want to adjust the sound properties of this amazing headset, you have to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth. Frankly, I had a miserable time with this, but not everyone does. It didn’t want to connect to my Samsung Galaxy S23 reliably at first.

Why there isn’t a PC app is completely beyond me. Perhaps it’s because the headset was designed with the Xbox console in mind - though you can use it on PlayStations and the Nintendo Switch. I don’t understand why there’s not a PC app, and if I could pick out the biggest flaw in the headset, that’s it. It’s easier to use on the PC and the Xbox, however, compared to a PS5 or a Switch.

RIG 900 MAX HX has an excellent mic and decent noise-canceling

While I don’t think the RIG 900 MAX HX is going to replace my Wave Link 3 anytime soon, I do want to highlight that the microphone is incredibly solid. I’m able to voice chat with it just fine, and my friends and viewers aren’t able to hear any of the frantic typing I do to look something up when I’ve forgotten a location in Final Fantasy 14 or Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s not going to replace your expensive stand-alone mics, but it has solid audio recording. The big highlight for me is the noise canceling, though.

As I mentioned above, people in Discord chat can’t hear when I type, and that’s a pretty big thing for me as a streamer and a gamer. However, when I went to take a drink, that wasn't canceled out, as it was right next to the microphone. The typing sounds you hear in the video are from an Opera GX setting that has since been turned off.

The RIG 900 MAX HX boasts a 50-hour battery and lives up to the hype

The last but quite important thing we need to talk about is the battery. Battery life is what stops me from using wireless headsets in most cases. Here, they boast having a 50-hour battery - and it comes with a stand you can charge it on.

I’ve yet to hear the RIG 900 MAX HX beep at me even once for a low battery. I tend to plug it in or set it on the charger at the end of the day, anyway. However, as someone who is using a headset for at least 13-15 hours most days, I can tell you that the battery does not disappoint here.

In Conclusion

The final question to ask is, "Is the RIG 900 MAX HX worth the $250 USD price tag that it boasts?" Honestly, I’d have to say, "Yes, absolutely." Normally, headsets in this price range have a giant glaring flaw that I can pick at, but here, there isn’t much. The mobile app is the only real negative for me.

The microphone’s great, but I don’t think it will replace any of the other microphones I already own - if you’re lacking a great mic, you can’t go wrong with the RIG 900 MAX HX though. I can say that with all sincerity. From comfort to sound quality, this headset delivers.

RIG 900 MAX HX

This headset delivers on the sound quality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Developed by: Nacon (Review unit provided by Nacon)

Platforms usable on: Mobile, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Connection Type: Wired (USB-A), Wireless

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, Radio Frequency (2.4 Ghz/Low Latency)

Headphone Fit: Over the ear