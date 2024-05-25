Ghost of Tsushima PC standoff error: Possible fix, reasons, and more explored

Ghost of Tsushima on PC is one of PlayStation's most successful releases since Helldivers 2, far surpassing the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon Forbidden West in terms of 24-hour peak player counts. The game was also released with little to no technical or performance-related issues, which is quite rare for AAA PC ports nowadays.

However, the port isn't entirely perfect, with some players having reported not only crashes but also control and gameplay-related issues. Although Nixxes Software did release a title update addressing crashes, one major issue still plagues the game - the "standoff" error.

Fortunately, there is a way to potentially fix the standoff error. Here's a comprehensive guide on Ghost of Tsushima PC's standoff error, including potential fixes, reasons, and more.

Potential fix for the standoff error in Ghost of Tsushima PC

The standoff error is arguably one of the most annoying gameplay-related issues in Ghost of Tsushima PC. Surprisingly, this problem also persisted in the original PS4 version of the game but was rectified with the Director's Cut version for the PS5. During my time playing the game, I found the standoff issue to occur at irregular intervals.

Often there will be sessions when I'm able to play the game for two to three hours straight without encountering this issue, even if I use standoff multiple times in a row. And then, there are periods when I would face this issue every 10 to 15 minutes, granted I do engage with the "standoff" system in the first place.

Thankfully, there's a way to potentially fix this issue, albeit temporarily. It involves simply tinkering with some settings in Ghost of Tsushima PC:

Head to options via the main menu (or in-game menu).

From the options, head to the Accessibility tab.

tab. Under Accessibility, you'll find Gamepad .

. Under Gamepad, there's a setting called Toggle Button Holds .

. By default, this setting remains off, but you need to turn it on, and then back off again.

After making the changes, go back into gameplay, and it should fix the standoff not working issue, but only temporarily.

Standoff is one of the most crucial aspects of Jin Sakai's arsenal and something that can give you an early edge against enemies. It's basically a combat mode that you initiate by pressing down on the D-pad. Starting a standoff allows you to kill at least three enemies in quick succession via a quick-time event (QTE).

However, the standoff error prevents the game from registering your inputs, regardless if you're using a controller or keyboard and mouse.

Admittedly, this issue can be extremely annoying and often ends up ruining the immersion of the game's combat system and even the story. While the aforementioned fix is a temporary remedy, it still lets you complete the standoff sequence without having to restart the checkpoint or the entire game.

