Ghost of Yotei: How to pre-order Collector's Edition, offered content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

The Collector's edition of Ghost of Yotei is finally out for pre-orders. The game will be available in three different editions to choose from, including Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition, priced at $69.99, $79.99, and $369.95, respectively.

But how can you pre-order the Collector's Edition, and what content will be offered in this pack? Let's take a look.

Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition: How to pre-order and included content

Even though the Standard and Deluxe Editions can be pre-ordered from PlayStation's official website, the Collector's Edition, however, is not available there. At the time of writing, it is only available to order from ebgames.com and jbhifi.com. The steps to pre-order the game are fairly simple, though:

You need to create an account or log in to your existing account on any of these websites.

Following that, you simply need to click on the "Pre-order" button and enter your credentials. (Name, Address, Contact number, etc.)

You will receive the package as soon as the game is out.

There are multiple physical items available with Ghost of Yotei's Collector's Edition (Image via PlayStation)

For the $369 that you pay, you will receive:

Physical items:

Ghost Mask

Sash

Tsuba

Papercraft Ginkgo Tree

Art Cards

Zeni Hajiki Coin Game & Pouch

Digital items:

Ghost of Yotei full game for PS5

The Snake Armour

Digital Deluxe Armour Dye

Digital Deluxe Horse & Saddle

Sword Kit

Traveller’s Maps (Early Unlock)

Charm

Moreover, if you pre-order this edition, you will also receive an in-game mask alongside a few PlayStation avatars.

Ghost of Yotei: Is it worth buying the Collector's Edition?

Even though the Collector's Edition might feel a little overpriced at first, there is no denying that it does offer some really exciting incentives and rewards. If you are a hardcore fan of Ghost of Tsushima's world and storyline, and are intrigued by Ghost of Yotei's concept and trailer, getting the Collector's Edition might not be a bad idea.

Do note, though, that if you only want the digital items offered with this edition, you can get them from the Deluxe Edition. It will cost you significantly less and will offer the same items. However, if you want a physical mask to flaunt in front of your friends and family, you will have to get the Collector's Edition.

One more thing to keep in mind is that there is no additional playable content offered in any of the three editions. So if you are just interested in playing the main storyline of the game and are not concerned with anything else, you can just get the Standard Edition.

