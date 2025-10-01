Ghost of Yotei players can increase difficulty through unique mode

In Ghost of Yotei, you will have access to a unique mode that will allow you to ramp up the gameplay difficulty. This mode is separate from the existing difficulty options that you can choose while starting a new game or can tinker with from the in-game settings.

Given that many players enjoyed playing Ghost of Tsushima at the highest difficulty, we will discuss how you can ensure you are truly testing your mettle and Atsu's blade while exploring in Ezo in Ghost of Yotei. Meanwhile, check out our Ghost of Yotei: Complete guide and walkthrough to have an easier time.

One of Ghost of Yotei's cinematic mode impacts gameplay difficulty

If you toggle on the Miike cinematic mode in Ghost of Yotei, you can increase the gameplay difficulty inadvertently. The mode adds "more mud, more blood, and uses a tighter cinematic camera". The last point is the deciding factor. With a tighter camera angle, you may not catch enemies slightly away from you while they are gearing up for their next swing.

The Miike Mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The in-game description for the Miike mode mentions:

"Warning: Off-screen attacks are harder to see, making combat more challenging."

With the Miike mode toggle on in Ghost of Yotei, I did notice combat becoming more difficult, especially with more blood and mud added to the mix. Button mashing (which you should not be attempting in this game anyway) will leave you open to attacks further in this mode. You will need to be on your toes for attacking or parrying.

Apart from this, Ghost of Yotei features two other cinematic modes: Kurosawa and Watanabe. The former changes the game to a black and white mode, while the latter introduces lo-fi beats to the gameplay. These three cinematic modes are a homage to iconic Japanese filmmakers and their styles.

In the traditional sense of difficulty levels, Ghost of Yotei features Casual, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Lethal.

