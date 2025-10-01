Sportskeeda Gaming's Ghost of Yotei complete guide and walkthrough will be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about Sucker Punch's 2025 title. Designed as the spiritual successor to the much-acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, GoY puts you into the shoes of Atsu, a wandering mercenary aiming to avenge her fallen family. She faces the wrath of the Yotei Six in Ezo and will wage a one-woman war to finish her quest.
There is plenty to do in Ghost of Yotei's Ezo, and a completionist run will take some time. Our guide will thus come in handy from time to time. Meanwhile, if you have not purchased the game or just want to know what we thought about the title, check out our Ghost of Yotei review.
Ghost of Yotei: Things you need to know starting off
This section outlines basic guides, tips/tricks, and things you need to keep in mind as you explore Ezo and wreak vengeance as Atsu on the Yotei Six. We will also mention a few advanced tips that will come in handy in the middle- and end-game.
Beginner tips and tricks
- Locations you should visit first
- Pro tips that you need to know
- How to weapon align
- How to skip cutscene
- How to parry
- How to clean and sheathe sword
- How to start Standoffs
- How to use Loadouts
- How to heal
- How to lock on
- How to save game
- How to fast travel
- Zeni Hajiki (mini-game)
- Bounties
- Armor/Attire buffs explained
- Which horse should you take and what name to choose
Advanced tips and tricks
- Ghost of Yotei players can increase difficulty through unique mode
- Skills, gears, and armor you should unlock quickly
- Can you beat Saito in Atsu's nightmares?
- Onyro's Howl and Ghost Stance explained
- Best tools and techniques you need to learn
All Ghost of Yotei weapons, tools, charms, and armor
There are quite a few weapons, tools, charms, and armor to unlock in Ghost of Yotei (much more than Ghost of Tsushima by my count). Instead of Jin Sakai's stance, Atsu masters several different weapons that are proficient against specific enemy weapons. In this section, we jot down all the guides you need to know about unlocking weapons, tools, charms, and armor:
Ghost of Yotei quest walkthroughs and guides
There are three chapters in Ghost of Yotei's main story. It starts with the killing of the Snake and ends with the final battle against Lord Saito. The list below will mention mainline story quests, side quests, and trophy guides:
Main missions
Side quests
Ghost of Yotei collectibles and merchants
There are plenty of things to collect in Ghost of Yotei, locations to visit, and NPCs to interact with (like the Dye Merchants). Keeping a tab on all of them or finding them quickly can be an overwhelming affair. In this section, you have all the necessary guides at your fingertips:
Location guides
- Hot Springs
- Bamboo Strikes
- Pillar of the Fallen
- Reliquaries
- Wolf Dens
- Fox Dens
- Sumi-E Painting
- Songs
Merchants
- White, Black, Crimson Dye Merchants
- Taro
- Kojiro
- Shuburo
Upgrade Materials
- How to get Gold
- How to get Shinobi Steel
- How to get Oni Raider Masks
Cosmetics
- 10 coolest weapon kits (and where to get them)
- 10 coolest armor (and how to get them)
We will be adding the hyperlinks (and more points) in due time. Keep this page bookmarked!
