Fast travel in Ghost of Yotei is a useful system for getting around the large open world of Ezo without spending hours either walking or riding a horse. While the game has large, enticing landscapes that invite exploration, there will be occasions where you want to simply move from point A to B as quickly as possible. This may be to turn in a bounty, or return to a settlement, or even be able to return to the home of Atsu.
The good news is that fast travel isn’t restricted in the game. If you have unlocked the location, you can warp there from anywhere on the map. This assures that your adventure is always in your control, and you can select when you want to explore the world. With that in mind, here is how to fast travel in Ghost of Yotei.
How to use fast travel in Ghost of Yotei
To start fast travel in Ghost of Yotei, press the touchpad to bring up your map.
From there:
- Highlight the destination you want to reach.
- Press Triangle to initiate fast travel.
- If prompted, select the exact point within the location where you want to appear.
Only previously discovered spots can be used for fast travel, such as settlements, inns, and camps, but you can initiate fast travel from virtually anywhere on the map. This means you don’t have to return to a fixed point to travel, which is perfect for keeping momentum during quests or exploration.
Fast travel locations in Ghost of Yotei
Certain locations in Ghost of Yotei make fast travel particularly convenient. Here are the places from where you can do so:
- Yotei’s Shadow Inn: Fast travel here to quickly access the Bounty Board for missions.
- Atsu’s Home: Allows direct travel to her father’s forge for blade upgrades or story interactions.
- Camps and settlements: Handy for resupplying, checking on NPCs, or restarting quests.
Even with fast travel, riding your horse remains the best way to explore Ezo’s landscapes fully, uncover hidden areas, and encounter NPCs that may provide hints, rewards, or story insights.
That concludes our guide on fast travel in Ghost of Yotei.
