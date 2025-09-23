Has Ghost of Yotei been confirmed for PC launch?

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 23, 2025 05:01 GMT
Ghost of Yotei a PS5 exclusive title during the launch. (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)
Ghost of Yotei is coming out soon (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Yotei has not been confirmed for a PC launch and remains exclusive to the PlayStation 5. The game is a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, following a different narrative, protagonist, and timeline. It is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, and will be available in three different editions. In terms of gameplay, players will step into the role of Atsu, seeking revenge against the group responsible for the death of her family.

This article discusses the Ghost of Yotei, its editions, potential PC release, and more.

Ghost of Yotei remains a PS5 exclusive, no PC release confirmed

As mentioned earlier, PC users won't be able to play Ghost of Yotei. From the moment the game was announced, it was clear that Sony would release it exclusively for PlayStation 5.

However, as seen with other Sony titles, the developer may eventually expand platform availability to include PC or offer access through a PS Plus subscription, though nothing is confirmed yet.

For context, Ghost of Tsushima became available on PC in 2024, nearly four years after its exclusive release on the PS4.

Based on this precedent, PC users might have to wait four to five years before they can play Ghost of Yotei, although the wait could be shorter if they’re lucky.

In the meantime, fans have a chance to try out the demo version of the game. PlayStation has announced that select players will be able to try the demo during the Tokyo Game Show. The event will run from September 25, 2025, to September 28, 2025, and will give players a chance to try out 14 different titles.

A still of the title's gameplay showcasing the stunning landscapes of Japan (Image via PlayStation)

Ghost of Yotei is set to release on October 2, 2025, and will be available in three different editions: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s. Pre-orders are now live, and players can purchase their preferred variant by visiting the PlayStation Store.

Each edition is priced differently, starting with the base variant, which costs $69.99. The other two editions offer additional in-game and physical items at higher prices.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
