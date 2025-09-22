Is Ghost of Yotei coming to PS Plus?

No, Ghost of Yotei is not coming to PS Plus, as it is exclusive to PlayStation 5. This upcoming action-adventure game serves as a sequel to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, but it does not follow the same narrative, timeline, or protagonist. In this game, players take on the role of Atsu, a female mercenary seeking revenge for the death of her family. The game is set to release on October 2, 2025, offering three editions.

Read on to learn more about Ghost of Yotei, including when it will arrive on PS Plus, the different editions, and more.

Ghost of Yotei isn't coming to PS Plus and remains PlayStation 5 exclusive

Ghost of Yotei, the upcoming action-adventure title, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5. For now, it will remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive. However, as seen with many other Sony titles, it may eventually be available to platforms like PC or even the PS Plus subscription a few years after launch.

A still of the title's gameplay (Image via PlayStation)

As seen with its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima arrived on PS Plus in July 2025, nearly five years after its original PlayStation 4 release in 2020. Considering this, PS Plus users may need to wait for a few years before they can access the game via the subsciption service. Meanwhile, they can attend the Tokyo Game Show event running from September 25, 2025, to try out the title's demo version.

Read more: Is there Ghost of Yotei early access?

In the upcoming title, players take on the role of Atsu, a female lone mercenary who seeks avenge against a group responsible for her family’s death. In terms of gameplay, players will find certain similarities with its predecessor, including sword fights, stealth mechanics, and the stunning landscape of Japan.

The title features a stunning landscape of northern Japan (Image via PlayStation)

Check out: GoY will be haunted by a ghost of yore

As the release date approaches on October 2, 2025, players can purchase the game from PlayStation Stores; note that pre-orders are now live.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99, and includes only the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 and offers various in-game items. Finally, the Collector's Edition, which is basically for collectors, costs $249.99 and offers both physical and in-game items.

