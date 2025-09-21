Is there Ghost of Yotei early access?

As of writing, there’s no early access available for Ghost of Yotei on PlayStation. The game comes with three editions, including a collector's edition, but none of them offer early access. However, there’s a way to try out the highly anticipated title, which will be discussed later in this article.
Ghost of Yotei is the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025. While it follows a different storyline from its predecessor, the developers have introduced a new protagonist named Atsu, who embarks on a journey of revenge.
Read on to know more about Ghost of Yotei and all the available editions, including early access.
Ghost of Yotei early access through the Tokyo Game Show event
PlayStation has announced that some lucky fans will have the opportunity to experience early access through a demo version of the game at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. This huge event will take place in Tokyo from September 25 to September 28, 2025, where attendees can also explore 14 other titles.
Since there’s no specific criterion, fans must visit the event to try their luck and explore the title for the first time. Unfortunately, purchasing any of the game's three available editions won’t offer early access. Here are all Ghost of Yotei editions with their prices and offerings:
- Standard - The Standard Edition comes only with the basic game, which costs $69.99
- Digital Deluxe Edition -The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with various in-game items, such as The Snake armor, Digital deluxe armor dye, Digital deluxe horse and saddle, Sword kit, Charm, and Traveler’s Maps (early unlock). It costs $79.99, a bit more than the Standard version.
- Collector’s Edition - This edition offers various in-game items as well as physical items at the cost of a whopping $249.99. The in-game items are the same as those in the Digital Deluxe Edition. However, players will also receive physical items, which include a Ghost mask, Papercraft ginkgo tree, Zeni haiki coin game & pouch, Tsuba, Sash, and Art cards.
The title is now set to release on October 2, 2025, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Players can pre-order now from the official PlayStation Store page to get various rewards and offers.
