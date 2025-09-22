Is Ghost of Yotei a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?

Yes, Ghost of Yotei is the sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. However, it is not a direct continuation of the previous story. The game features a new storyline based on a new protagonist and set in a different era than its predecessor. Ghost of Yotei is set to be released on October 2, 2025, exclusively for PlayStation 5. There will be three editions: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's. Players can pre-order their preferred version to get various in-game items at launch.

Ghost of Yotei: Carrying the legacy of Ghost of Tsushima in a new narrative

Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603, 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Continuing the spirit of Ghost of Tsushima, the upcoming title follows a new protagonist named Atsu, a lone mercenary. The narrative centers on her journey of revenge against the Yōtei Six, the group responsible for her family’s death.

A still of Atsu from the title's trailer (Image via PlayStation)

Sixteen years after this tragedy, Atsu embarks on a quest across northern Japan. What connects the two titles is the way players experience sword fights, stealth, the beautiful landscapes of Japan, and the challenging confrontations that occur throughout Atsu’s journey. As she encounters numerous challenges, players must rely on her fighting skills, which will be crucial for survival.

Ghost of Yotei features the beautiful landscapes of northern Japan (Image via PlayStation)

Since the game has no direct connection to Jin Sakai’s storyline, the upcoming installment is considered a standalone title. This makes it easier for first-time players to understand the whole narrative.

Fans can pre-order the title from the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition costs $69.99 and includes only the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 and offers various in-game items. The Collector's Edition is designed particularly for collectors and costs $249.99, featuring both physical and in-game items.

