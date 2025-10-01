Playing Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei, explained

Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei is a coin-flicking gambling game that combines simple mechanics with the kind of tension that keeps you coming back for one more round. The game's coin game manages to capture a kind of addictiveness.

Ad

This guide breaks down how the mini game works, how to unlock it, and what strategies to keep in mind when trying your luck at the Gambling Den.

How the Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei works

Playing the Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

The rules of Zeni Hajiki are straightforward, but the match can swing in your opponent’s favor if you make even one reckless shot. Here’s the flow of play:

Ad

Trending

At the start of your turn, pick a coin from the table using the left joystick.

Line up your shot with the right joystick.

Hold down L2 or R2 to set the strength, then release to flick the coin forward.

You only get one flick per turn, so the aim matters.

The goal is to strike another coin. If you succeed, you collect that coin and gain a point. Six points secure the win. The catch is that the coin you strike becomes yours to control in the next turn, provided it doesn’t fly off the table or hit extra coins in the process.

Ad

Mistakes carry weight:

A miss means you lose your turn.

Knocking coins off the table hands them to your opponent.

Hitting multiple coins in one shot cancels the attempt.

Due to this, positioning becomes just as important as accuracy.

Also read: 5 things to know before playing Ghost of Yotei

How to access Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei

Accessing Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei is connected to a side quest called Sleight of Hand.

Ad

Meeting the Ronin (Image via Sucker Punch)

To start, you must:

Ad

Meet a ronin at the dock near the Kuttara Gambling Den, located on the southern side of Lake Kuttara.

Follow the map for meeting Ronin (Image via Sucker Punch)

Clear waves of enemies with him: starting outside, then through both floors of a building, and finally up a hill where a sharpshooter waits.

After the skirmish, the ronin turns his rifle on you, assuming betrayal. To calm him, choose the dialogue option “That’s not true.”

Ad

Convincing him leads to a new cutscene where he invites you to a round of Zeni Hajiki. This first match doubles as a tutorial, framed as a flashback of playing the game with Atsu’s mother. From there, the Gambling Den becomes a permanent spot to return and play future games.

Beating this ronin again later nets the Charm of Abundant Drink, which increases your sake capacity, making the gamble worth it beyond just coins.

Ad

Read more: Can you replay missions in Ghost of Yotei?

Tips for Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei

Success in Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) is about shaping the board. A few habits that help are:

Plan the next shot, not just the current one. Each flick should leave the next coin in a spot you can reach.

Each flick should leave the next coin in a spot you can reach. Avoid reckless angles. Even if you don’t have a clean strike, it’s better to settle for safe positioning than risk knocking coins off the table.

Even if you don’t have a clean strike, it’s better to settle for safe positioning than risk knocking coins off the table. Think defensively in the late game. When only a couple of coins remain, deny easy setups. Sometimes a protective position is more valuable than a point.

When only a couple of coins remain, deny easy setups. Sometimes a protective position is more valuable than a point. Use obstacles to your advantage. Cups and bowls scattered across the table can redirect coins or block your opponent’s shot.

Ad

Where to find all Zeni Hajiki in Ghost of Yotei

The Gambling Den at Lake Kuttara is the main place to return for the mini game matches once unlocked. Outside of that, coins can also be found through exploration in areas like Mount Yotei, but the dedicated matches happen in the den.

Though it doesn’t take long to play, each round offers a steady way to gather coins while breaking up the pace of Yotei’s more serious combat and exploration.

Ad

Check out: Is Ghost of Yotei a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.