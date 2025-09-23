5 things to know before playing Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch Productions' upcoming title, carries the legacy of Ghost of Tsushima, while introducing a fresh narrative and a bespoke approach to samurai adventure. In this game, players take on the role of Atsu, a lone mercenary seeking revenge against the group responsible for her family's death. With the game's release just around the corner and pre-orders already available, players should note a few key points to get the best out of the upcoming title.

This article highlights 5 important facts you should know before jumping into Ghost of Yotei.

Note: This article is based on the information available about the game. More details will be added once it is officially released.

Ghost of Yotei: Things you should know before playing

1) Master your weapon

Atsu doesn’t solely rely on her primary weapon, which is a Katana, during her quest for revenge. Much like Ghost of Tsushima, wherein Jin Sakai learned to use the bow from Sensei Ishikawa, Atsu must master various weapons as she progresses.

Master different weapons to take the advantage in the later stages (Image via PlayStation)

Players must track down various senseis sprinkled across the map to master various weapons and use them against a spate of enemies. Each weapon is effective against a particular type of foe. Therefore, seeking those masters and improving your skills can provide an upper hand in the later stages of the game.

2) Bounty additions

Ghost of Yotei introduces a new Bounty Hunts feature, where Atsu will track down tough bosses or gangs and challenge them to a fight. While Yōtei Six is already a formidable opponent, players can expect some intense combat with other dangerous enemies throughout their journey.

Find bounties and complete them to get rewarded (Image via PlayStation)

Bounty Hunts also work as a way to practice weapons and improve your fighting skills, and claim various rewards.

Read more: Is Ghost of Yotei a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?

3) New Camp mechanics

The newly introduced Camp mechanics allow Atsu to set up a shelter where she can invite her Wolf Pack members. These members will provide her with certain gear upgrades, special items, or new abilities that can be purchased while camping.

Use Camp to invite Wolf Pack members and improve gears (Image via PlayStation)

Furthermore, players can cook food and participate in activities like playing the shamisen. While Jin Sakai had to travel long distances to visit vendors or allies, Ghost of Yotei reduces such travel, bringing all members and vendors to a single location.

4) More customization options

The customization option has been expanded, allowing players to modify Atsu and her playstyle. Those who prefer a traditional samurai aesthetic can explore various outfits and gear available in the menu.

Customize Atsu according to the player's playstyle (Image via PlayStation)

Check out: Is there Ghost of Yotei early access?

Additionally, players can customize different charms that can be attached to their gear. Each Charm has its own advantages; for instance, the Charm of Futsunushi makes Perries, Perfect Perries, and Perfect Dodges much easier.

5) Altars of Reflection

Finally, Altars of Reflection grant Atsu new abilities and fighting techniques after locating and interacting with them. These Altars are hidden across the map. Players can spot them while exploring, following golden birds, or purchasing maps from merchants to point out their locations.

Altar of Reflection helps to improve the skills (Image via PlayStation)

After interacting with these altars, players can tune Atus's skills by tailoring the skill tree. They can increase various Attacking, Survival, and Assassination skills by interacting with the skill tree from the menu.

That wraps up our list of five things to note before diving into Ghost of Yotei.

