Can you replay missions in Ghost of Yotei?

No, you won't be able to replay missions in Ghost of Yotei. In an interview with MinnMax on September 8, 2025, co-creative director of the game, Nate Fox, confirmed that the PS5 exclusive title won't have this feature. When asked about this feature, he responded with a straightforward 'no', ending all speculation.

Ad

Read on to learn more about it.

Note: Certain elements of this article are subjective.

Nate Fox’s direct answer on replay missions in Ghost of Yotei

At around the 1:10 mark of the interview on MinnMax's YouTube channel, Fox was asked if Ghost of Yotei would include replayable missions. His response was simple: “No.” He didn’t elaborate further, but the clarity of that single word leaves little room for interpretation.

Ad

Trending

Gameplay still from Ghost of Yotei - State of Play gameplay deep dive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is a definitive confirmation that the replay missions in Ghost of Yotei won’t be available at launch.

Ad

Immediately after, he fielded another question about stealth compared to Tsushima. He answered that it’s “not the same,” suggesting the stealth mechanic has been reworked rather than carried over directly.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei review

Why replay missions in Ghost of Yotei matter for fans of Tsushima

This decision stands out because Ghost of Tsushima eventually gave players a way to replay certain content. After launch, Sucker Punch added an update that let players re-tackle outposts (camps) and duels by selecting them on the map.

Ad

Outposts returned with tougher enemy encounters, while duels could be replayed as a way to practice sword combat.

However, even in Tsushima, replaying full story missions wasn’t part of the experience. The feature was mostly tied to the New Game Plus mode, which allowed a second run through the story rather than individual mission replays.

By saying “replayable missions” specifically, Fox may be drawing a line between core story quests and optional combat challenges.

Ad

Read also: 5 things to know before playing Ghost of Yotei

What Ghost of Yotei players should expect

Although replay missions aren't available in Ghost of Yotei, that doesn't specifically mean repeatable content across the board has been abolished. Camps or duels might still come back differently, but Fox's response indicates players shouldn't expect a full mission replay system like other RPGs offer.

The protagonist in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sucker Punch seems to be designing Ghost of Yotei with forward momentum in mind, where players will experience the journey instead of relying on replay loops for story material.

Ad

Check out: Has Ghost of Yotei been confirmed for PC launch?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.