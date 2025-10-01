How to parry in Ghost Of Yotei

Learning to parry in Ghost of Yotei is one of the most valuable skills you can acquire early on. You will not be able to wildly swing your weapon and get by in Ezo, especially once enemies start blocking and punishing your sloppy swings. The later levels of difficulty make it even more apparent that timing trumps button-mashing, and parrying is the mechanism that turns tough fights in your favor.

That said, here is how you can parry in Ghost Of Yotei.

How to perform a parry in Ghost Of Yotei

The parry works off precision. Instead of rushing in with attacks, let the enemy commit first. When their strike is about to land, press L1 at the last possible moment. If timed correctly, Atsu will deflect the blow and leave the opponent open.

Look for the Red glint (Image via Sucker Punch)

The move is straightforward on paper, but its value becomes obvious in crowded quests like Sleight of Hand, where enemies attack from every side and trading hits is a quick way to get overwhelmed.

Well-timed parries build stagger on enemies, breaking their stance so you can finish them fast. Unlocking Perfect Parry under Onryo’s Attacks slows time if you press L1 at the last frame, letting you counter and gain Spirit.

Spirit fuels healing, so each parry directly feeds survival. Gear can also change outcomes, such as turning defence into damage.

What attacks can be parried?

Not everything in Ghost of Yotei can be stopped with a parry in Ghost Of Yotei, so knowing the difference is key:

Normal melee strikes can parry from the start.

can parry from the start. Blue glint attacks must be parried or dodged.

must be parried or dodged. Red or yellow glint attacks cannot be parried at all.

Trying to parry the wrong type of attack leaves you exposed, so paying attention to these cues saves you from taking unnecessary hits.

Parry mechanics in Ghost Of Yotei

Function of Parry Interrupt in Ghost Of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

A standard parry in Ghost Of Yotei keeps you safe, but two advanced interactions make the system deeper:

Parry Deflect : Hitting L1 at the right moment avoids damage entirely. Against stronger enemies, chaining multiple deflects in a row can build toward a bigger effect.

: Hitting L1 at the right moment avoids damage entirely. Against stronger enemies, chaining multiple deflects in a row can build toward a bigger effect. Parry Interrupt: Successive perfect timings can actually cut off an enemy’s attack mid-animation. This not only stops them cold but also inflicts stagger damage and rewards a small amount of Spirit.

Both of these mechanics make patient defense just as rewarding as aggression.

