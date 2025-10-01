How to skip cutscenes in Ghost of Yotei?

Cutscenes in Ghost of Yotei serve as the centerpiece of how the story unfolds, highlighting Atsu's journey and relationships with various characters. On your first playthrough, you may want to avoid skipping cutscenes, as the storytelling mechanic is heavily reliant on these dialogues.

However, if you are playing a second playthrough, or you would prefer to jump straight into combat, there is an option for that too. So here's a method to get through cutscenes in Ghost of Yotei.

A guide to skip cutscenes in Ghost of Yotei

Whenever a cutscene begins, you can bypass it by pressing the Options button and then holding down X. This completely skips the cinematic and drops you back into gameplay.

Atsu is about to face an enemy in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

A clear example comes after finishing the Sleight of Hand side quest. Once you convince the ronin not to turn his rifle on you, a new cutscene kicks in where he invites Atsu to play a round of Zeni Hajiki. If you’d rather not sit through that sequence again, you can use the same button combo to move on immediately.

It’s worth noting that while you can skip full cutscenes in Ghost of Yotei, there isn’t a built-in option to fast-forward dialogue within them. The pacing remains fixed, so you either watch them fully or skip them outright.

Why cutscenes are important in Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei relies greatly on its cinematic presentation, with many reflective moments where Atsu engages with strangers, allies and foes across Ezo. It is true that certain scenes can feel a bit repetitive in later playthroughs, but for the most part they are all directed with purpose for the story to progress in a natural way.

For players who want a change up, the game also has a variety of different cinematic modes that change how the scenes are presented, which is a little more immersive if you decide to watch as opposed to skipping it.

That concludes our guide on skipping cutscenes in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

