How to clean and sheathe Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:06 GMT
This guide will help you to clean and sheathe Atsu
This guide will help you to clean and sheathe Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Understanding how to clean and sheathe Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei adds an extra level of immersion to the experience. While it does not enhance your combat capability, the animation, and the act of caring for her weapon, acknowledges Atsu's skill and discipline and gives a little more realism to the experience across Ezo.

Ad

That said, here is the guide for cleaning and sheathing Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei.

A guide to clean and sheathe Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei

Cleaning the weapon in Ghost of Yotei is a simple yet satisfying process. Swipe right on your controller’s touchpad, and Atsu will sheathe her weapon. If the blade or firearm has blood on it from a recent fight, she will first perform a brief cleaning animation before putting it away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Cleaning Atsu&#039;s weapon in Ghost of Yotei is a great add-on (Image via Sucker Punch)
Cleaning Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei is a great add-on (Image via Sucker Punch)

The animations have slight variations based on whichever weapon you used while fighting, so you get a little nuance for each action. Even if nothing is affected like stats, stamina, or effectiveness in combat, it just shows us, again, the respect Atsu has for her weapons, similar to mechanics we see in other games like Ghost of Tsushima.

Ad

Also read: How to parry in Ghost of Yotei

While you can manually sheathe at any time with the touchpad, Atsu will also automatically put her weapon away after a short period outside combat. This ensures gameplay flows naturally without interrupting exploration or cinematic moments.

Whether it’s to clear a tight doorway, interact with objects, or just enjoy a clean aesthetic, sheathing adds a touch of realism and style. It’s one of those small mechanics that make the game feel more alive and responsive.

Ad

Thus, while cleaning and sheathing your weapon doesn't offer an specific advantage to gameplay, it adds to immersion and character expression. Players gain insight into Atsu's methodical combat routines, and such small visual cues enhance the narrative.

That concludes our guide on cleaning and sheathing Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, you can check these:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rishi Pallav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications