Understanding how to clean and sheathe Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei adds an extra level of immersion to the experience. While it does not enhance your combat capability, the animation, and the act of caring for her weapon, acknowledges Atsu's skill and discipline and gives a little more realism to the experience across Ezo.

That said, here is the guide for cleaning and sheathing Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei.

A guide to clean and sheathe Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei

Cleaning the weapon in Ghost of Yotei is a simple yet satisfying process. Swipe right on your controller’s touchpad, and Atsu will sheathe her weapon. If the blade or firearm has blood on it from a recent fight, she will first perform a brief cleaning animation before putting it away.

Cleaning Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei is a great add-on (Image via Sucker Punch)

The animations have slight variations based on whichever weapon you used while fighting, so you get a little nuance for each action. Even if nothing is affected like stats, stamina, or effectiveness in combat, it just shows us, again, the respect Atsu has for her weapons, similar to mechanics we see in other games like Ghost of Tsushima.

While you can manually sheathe at any time with the touchpad, Atsu will also automatically put her weapon away after a short period outside combat. This ensures gameplay flows naturally without interrupting exploration or cinematic moments.

Whether it’s to clear a tight doorway, interact with objects, or just enjoy a clean aesthetic, sheathing adds a touch of realism and style. It’s one of those small mechanics that make the game feel more alive and responsive.

Thus, while cleaning and sheathing your weapon doesn't offer an specific advantage to gameplay, it adds to immersion and character expression. Players gain insight into Atsu's methodical combat routines, and such small visual cues enhance the narrative.

That concludes our guide on cleaning and sheathing Atsu's weapon in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

