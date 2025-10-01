Learning how to heal in Ghost of Yotei is perhaps the most important thing to learn early, particularly once you have combat encounters that start stacking enemies and asking for tighter timing. Even the smallest action you take, such as a blocked attack that is just a little mis-timed, or being shot by a secret archer off screen, can severely take down Atsu's health bar.

Ad

While healing is introduced in the prologue, the game takes small steps at adding more complexity to the healing system with various ways to heal and tap into the health system as you advance in the game. That said, here's how to heal in Ghost of Yotei.

How do you heal in Ghost of Yotei

Healing Atsu is primarily done through Spirit and Charms. Pressing down on the D-pad allows you to use Spirit to restore health. Each heal consumes one Spirit, and as Atsu’s maximum health increases later in the game, multiple Spirit points may be required to reach full health.

Ad

Trending

Knowing when to heal in Ghost of Yotei is essential (Image via Sucker Punch)

You can check out the Spirit meter in the bottom left of the screen.

Ad

Charms provide additional ways to regain health, often linked to specific combat actions.

Also read: How to parry in Ghost of Yotei

How to get Spirit in Ghost of Yotei

Spirit itself is earned through actions like completing Bamboo Strikes, or by performing specific combat maneuvers such as Perfect Parries.

Healing Charms in Ghost of Yotei

Go to options and then the Gear tab to check the Charms (Image via Sucker Punch)

Charms provide additional ways to regain health, often linked to specific combat actions. For example, the Charm of Thoughtful Restoration increases maximum health, while the Charm of Masaka heals when you deploy a Smoke Bomb.

Ad

Charm of Izanagi restores health after assassinations, and the Father’s Charm returns a small amount of health when you successfully execute a Perfect Parry.

Read also: Playing Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei, explained

How to revive Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Later in the game, Atsu unlocks a technique called Onryo’s Will, which lets her revive when defeated. By pressing down on the d-pad during the prompt, you can bring her back at the cost of two Spirit.

Ad

There’s also an upgrade, Improved Onryo’s Will, that lowers the cost, making it easier to recover during brutal encounters without burning through all of your reserves.

Once you master the system, fights feel less like a war of attrition and more like a careful exchange of timing and resource management.

That concludes our guide on how to heal in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: Can you replay missions in Ghost of Yotei?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.