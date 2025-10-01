Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Prologue 

The Prologue in Ghost of Yotei marks the beginning of Atsu's arc of revenge, where she eliminates the first target in the story. After the opening cutscene and the sequences of the Night of the Burning Tree, the protagonist returns to Ezo to avenge her family. Afterward, she must neutralize the Snake and return home to relieve the past.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Prologue in Ghost of Yotei.

The Prologue in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

Defeat the Saito Outlaws

Eliminate all Saito Outlaws (Image via Sucker Punch)

When the opening cutscenes end, and Atsu stands in front of a village, proceed forward to encounter four Saito Outlaws. Immediately after that, you must eliminate all of them one by one, while understanding the basic attack mechanics of the title.

Get inside the small hut (Image via Sucker Punch)

Next, utilize the Guiding Wind feature and head towards the small hut in front to trigger another cutscene. You will find the Snake inside, and the next objective is to defeat all of his allies.

Defeat the Snake

Block and hit with timely strikes (Image via Sucker Punch)

When all of the foes are eliminated, your next target will be the Snake in Ghost of Yotei, one of the Yotei Six. As this is a tutorial battle, dealing with the opponent is somewhat easier. At the start, you must block a few of the Snake's attacks and execute a few strikes to lower the health bar. Ensure to block methodically, so don't spam the button.

When the opponent's health bar is around 70%, the scenario will change, where Atsu will face the Snake in her younger years, during the events of the Night of the Burning Tree. Nonetheless, follow the same method of blocking the enemy attack and keep hitting him on time.

After a while, you will again return to the present, where the wolf will intervene in the battle and save Atsu. Continue depleting the Snake's health bar to the end to start a cutscene, where he will finally be defeated.

Going back home to relieve the past

Observe three locations using the Spyglass (Image via Sucker Punch)

After hopping onto your horse, jump over the log and ride across the grasslands. As you stand on the edge, open the Spyglass and point to the white dots to check several locations.

The white dot in the middle refers to Atsu's home, the one in the right shows the Old Inn, and the last dot is located on top of Mount Yotei. In the end, you must return home by following the Guiding Wind. You can gallop through the white flowers for a speed boost to your horse.

Follow Jubei around the home (Image via Sucker Punch)

As you enter the home, you will return to the past. Next, follow Jubei to the end to catch him.

Practice Shamisen with Mother

Use your touchpad to play the Shamisen (Image via Sucker Punch)

Go to Atsu's Mother, Yone, by following the Guiding Wind. Interact with her to start practicing the Shamisen. To run your fingers across the instrument's strings properly, press and hold the touchpad on your controller, and move it accordingly to the prompted image. Whenever you reach the brightest point, keep hold of it there.

You can now experience several memories of Atsu's past (Image via Sucker Punch)

Repeat the process a few times to complete the Shamisen practice. This also unlocks the "Relive the Past" feature in-game, where you can experience Atsu's memories when a memory is nearby. Press and hold the touchpad to start it.

Relive the memories

Fix the bamboo stand and cut it (Image via Sucker Punch)

Afterward, you can relive some memories at Atsu's home, including:

Father's Bamboo Strike

Hit the weapon base properly (Image via Sucker Punch)

Fix the bamboo stand, and cut the bamboo to return to the past. Follow the Guiding Wind to go to the forge and help Father. You can learn how to upgrade weapons on Ghost of Yotei.

Battle Jubei

Learn different battle mechanics while fighting Jubei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Block Jubei's attacks in the first segment, then perform heavy strikes to stagger the opponent. Now, you must press the block button right before the enemy's strikes to parry in Ghost of Yotei. You can also parry consecutive attacks to interrupt him.

Notably, the attacks with a blue glint cannot be blocked; this can only be parried with a timely button press. Furthermore, if the attacks have a red glint, you must dodge them.

Successfully strike Jubei five times to finish the practice session.

When the cutscene ends, you are back to the present, where Atsu swears to avenge her family by executing all Yotei Six. With this, the Prologue in Ghost of Yotei comes to an end.

