How long does it take to beat Ghost of Yotei?

With several chapters to complete and tons of side content, Ghost of Yotei's completion time is quite similar to that of its predecessor, in Ghost of Tsushima. While the latest game's latter chapters are relatively smaller than the first one, you still need a considerable amount of time to neutralize the required targets and complete the main story.

So, if you're wondering about how long it might take to beat the title, the answer is somewhat subjective. On average, it will take around 28 hours to finish the main story of Ghost of Yotei. However, if you're looking to get the Platinum trophy or playing on higher difficulty, the completion time will extend greatly.

Here are more details about how long it will take to finish Ghost of Yotei.

How long does it take to complete Ghost of Yotei for different playstyles?

The difficulty setting plays a significant role in the GOY completion time (Image via Sucker Punch)

If you're looking to finish the main story while completing a few side missions along your journey in Ezo, it should take around 32 hours to beat Ghost of Yotei. In the main story, you must complete three chapters, which conclude with the demise of several primary enemies.

To give you an overall idea, here are approximate completion times for the title across different playstyles (medium difficulty):

Speedrunning the story : 20 hours

: 20 hours Finishing the main story without any rush : 25 to 30 hours

: 25 to 30 hours Main story and some side quests : 40+ hours

: 40+ hours 100% completion (Platinum trophy): 75+ hours

Thus, the required time to complete the game will be decided by various elements. If you're looking for the 100% completion (Platinum trophy), obtaining all achievements can be pretty challenging and will require additional time. There are many side activities you must finish for that, such as locating the Hot Springs, fulfilling bounties, engaging in sumi-e painting, and much more.

Also, if you're playing the game on a higher difficulty, the necessary time for completion will increase significantly. Tackling the boss fights and normal enemies will take more time than usual.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

