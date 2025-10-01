How long does it take to beat Ghost of Yotei?

With several chapters to complete and tons of side content, Ghost of Yotei's completion time is quite similar to that of its predecessor, in Ghost of Tsushima. While the latest game's latter chapters are relatively smaller than the first one, you still need a considerable amount of time to neutralize the required targets and complete the main story.
So, if you're wondering about how long it might take to beat the title, the answer is somewhat subjective. On average, it will take around 28 hours to finish the main story of Ghost of Yotei. However, if you're looking to get the Platinum trophy or playing on higher difficulty, the completion time will extend greatly.
Here are more details about how long it will take to finish Ghost of Yotei.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How long does it take to complete Ghost of Yotei for different playstyles?
If you're looking to finish the main story while completing a few side missions along your journey in Ezo, it should take around 32 hours to beat Ghost of Yotei. In the main story, you must complete three chapters, which conclude with the demise of several primary enemies.
To give you an overall idea, here are approximate completion times for the title across different playstyles (medium difficulty):
- Speedrunning the story: 20 hours
- Finishing the main story without any rush: 25 to 30 hours
- Main story and some side quests: 40+ hours
- 100% completion (Platinum trophy): 75+ hours
Thus, the required time to complete the game will be decided by various elements. If you're looking for the 100% completion (Platinum trophy), obtaining all achievements can be pretty challenging and will require additional time. There are many side activities you must finish for that, such as locating the Hot Springs, fulfilling bounties, engaging in sumi-e painting, and much more.
Also read: Is Ghost of Yotei a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?
Also, if you're playing the game on a higher difficulty, the necessary time for completion will increase significantly. Tackling the boss fights and normal enemies will take more time than usual.
Check out more gaming news updates from Sportskeeda:
- Can you replay missions in GOY?
- Can you play GOY without playing Ghost of Tsushima?
- 5 things to know before playing GOY
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.