Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Sleight of Hand side quest

The Sleight of Hand side quest in Ghost of Yotei begins when a mysterious ronin offers you a coin if you meet him on the southern dock of Lake Kuttara. If you’ve crossed paths with him earlier in your exploration, this objective will already be sitting in your quest log.

Once you arrive at the dock by horseback, you’ll spot him fishing, and after a short cutscene, the side quest officially begins. That said, here are the steps to complete the quest.

How to complete the Sleight of Hand side quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Sleight of Hand side quest quickly escalates into a running skirmish. You’ll be fighting side by side with the ronin, starting with enemies gathered outside a house near the dock.

Whereabouts for Sleight of Hand side quest in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Once they’re cleared, follow him inside.

On the first floor, you’ll encounter two opponents near the entrance.

Push further into the deeper room to deal with four more enemies. Be prepared here as extra reinforcements will rush in, forcing you to clear the room completely before moving on.

When the first floor is safe, climb the ladder to reach the second floor. After dealing with enemies there, jump out of the window with the ronin and chase uphill. At the top, a sharpshooter blocks the road. Defeat him to finish this battle stretch.

Loot is worth grabbing, and the defeated enemies drop both gunpowder and coins.

A tense standoff with the ronin

When the cutscene rolls (Image via Sucker Punch)

With the fighting over, a cutscene kicks in. The ronin suddenly points his rifle at you, suspicious that you might take the payment and disappear. Two dialogue options appear:

That’s not true

Now I’m tempted

Choosing the first response, That’s not true, calms him down. He lowers the gun, convinced you’re not here to cheat him. This keeps the alliance intact and opens the next part of the quest.

Playing Zeni Hajiki

After the scene, this marks the conclusion of the Sleight of Hand side quest itself, but it also introduces a new feature you can return to later. After waking up inside the Gambling Den, head toward the entrance of the building.

The ronin will be standing on the right. Talking to him lets you trigger a match of Zeni Hajiki.

