Sucker Punch has brought in the thrill of bounties to Ghost of Yotei, offering fresh challenges and a way to earn quick money. This is a lucrative way for players to earn money to fuel Atsu's quest for vengeance. Bounties can be thought of as side missions that they can undertake at any point while progressing through the main story. These are also a way to strengthen Atsu’s combat skills and abilities.

This article explores how to get rewards from bounties in Ghost of Yotei.

How to take bounties in Ghost of Yotei

You can take on bounties in Ghost of Yotei by interacting with bounty posters found on Bounty Boards located in various areas of the map in Ezo. Throughout the game, you will need to find such Bounty Boards and interact with them to activate your target. The boards will display posters of various targets, whom you must then track down and either hunt down or defeat in one-on-one battles to earn money.

Take bounty via Bounty Board, located in different areas in Ezo (Sucker Punch || Sportskeeda Gaming)

After you activate a bounty, you will receive information about the target along with a clue card. Once you have the information, mark the location on your map and travel to the designated area to track down the target. When you locate your target, engage them in a battle and either kill or defeat them based on what the bounty is for.

How to claim rewards after a successful bounty hunt in Ghost of Yotei

You won’t receive the money immediately after completing a bounty hunt. To claim your rewards, you must return to the location where you accepted the bounty and report back to Kojiro. Each bounty offers different monetary rewards, depending on how tough the target is to defeat. For instance, in the initial stage of the game, you will find the bounty of Smiling Yoshitomo for 750.

Bounty for Smiling Yoshitomo (Sucker Punch || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Interestingly, as you progress in Atsu's path of revenge, you will find some bounties look more like Atsu. Moreover, the titles of the bounty posters will change as you continue to take down the Yotei Six one after another.

