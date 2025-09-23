Is Ghost of Yotei coming to PlayStation 4?

Unfortunately, Ghost of Yotei will not be released on the PlayStation 4, as it is a PS5 exclusive. The title, which is just around the corner, will come in three different editions. In the game, players take on the role of Atsu, who seeks revenge against the Yotei Six group responsible for her family’s assassination. While it is a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, it features a distinct storyline, protagonist, and timeline, setting it apart from its predecessor.
Read on to learn more about the title and its available editions.
Ghost of Yotei won’t be available on PlayStation 4
As mentioned, Ghost of Yotei will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 but won’t be coming to PlayStation 4. This decision is justified by the game’s design, which utilizes PS5’s advanced features, such as the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and the console’s fast loading speeds capabilities that are not possible on older hardware.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read more: 5 things to know before playing Ghost of Yotei
As a result, PlayStation 4 users should not expect the title to be available on their platform, as the chances are very slim. However, there is a possibility that PC users may get access to the game a few years after its launch. For context, Ghost of Tsushima, the prequel to this upcoming title, took nearly four years to be released on PC after it launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2020.
Thus, PC users can hope for it to be available in the near future, though this remains uncertain. The game, however, will appear at the Tokyo Game Show, scheduled to take place from September 25 to September 28, 2025. PlayStation has announced that some lucky fans will have the chance to try a demo version of the title during the event.
Check out: Is Ghost of Yotei a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?
Ghost of Yotei is set to release on October 2, 2025, in three different editions. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 and includes only the base game, while the Digital Deluxe costs $79.99 and comes with a few in-game items. There’s also a Collector’s edition, priced at $249.99, designed particularly for collectors. It offers a variety of in-game and physical items.
Check out the links below for more such guides and news:
- Ghost of Yotei gameplay trailer breakdown: 5 key details that you need to know
- GoY pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses
- Can you play GoY without playing Ghost of Tsushima?
- Yotei Kusarigama gameplay explored: Features and details you might have missed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.