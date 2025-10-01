How to save your gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei

It's essential to save your gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei to avoid replaying lengthy past sections after death. This can be quite frustrating, especially since numerous enemies will stand in the way of Atsu’s quest for vengeance, and the risk of losing a fight is always present.
Hence, it becomes crucial to save as you progress gradually. The title does offer an autosave feature like many others, but it only kicks in when you are at a camp or during certain mission sections.
This article guides you on how to save gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei.
Ghost of Yotei: How to save your gameplay progress
Saving your gameplay progress is quite simple in this title. You first need to go to the Settings, where you will find the Save Game option. You can access the in-game menu by pressing the Options button. Now, after you choose to save your gameplay progress, you will have two options: To save a new file on your PS5 or overwrite an existing file.
Depending on your gameplay progression, select the option that best suits your needs. Interestingly, this title features an autosave mechanic, as mentioned earlier, that only triggers at camps and various sections during missions. The developers designed this system similarly to what was seen in Ghost of Tsushima.
Unlike many other games that force players to replay long stretches of a mission, this title allows you to resume directly from your last save or your death point.
Besides that, the in-game menu also offers a "Restart from Last Checkpoint" option. This becomes particularly useful if you take a wrong path or miss an earlier quest or fight that is important for progress.
