How to save your gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei

It's essential to save your gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei to avoid replaying lengthy past sections after death. This can be quite frustrating, especially since numerous enemies will stand in the way of Atsu’s quest for vengeance, and the risk of losing a fight is always present.

Ad

Hence, it becomes crucial to save as you progress gradually. The title does offer an autosave feature like many others, but it only kicks in when you are at a camp or during certain mission sections.

This article guides you on how to save gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei.

Ghost of Yotei: How to save your gameplay progress

Saving your gameplay progress is quite simple in this title. You first need to go to the Settings, where you will find the Save Game option. You can access the in-game menu by pressing the Options button. Now, after you choose to save your gameplay progress, you will have two options: To save a new file on your PS5 or overwrite an existing file.

Ad

Trending

Save your gameplay progress from time to time to avoid losing it after a defeat (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Read more: Is Ghost of Yotei coming to PlayStation 4?

Ad

Depending on your gameplay progression, select the option that best suits your needs. Interestingly, this title features an autosave mechanic, as mentioned earlier, that only triggers at camps and various sections during missions. The developers designed this system similarly to what was seen in Ghost of Tsushima.

Visit settings from the in-game menu to save the game file (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Unlike many other games that force players to replay long stretches of a mission, this title allows you to resume directly from your last save or your death point.

Ad

Also read: Has GoY been confirmed for PC launch?

Besides that, the in-game menu also offers a "Restart from Last Checkpoint" option. This becomes particularly useful if you take a wrong path or miss an earlier quest or fight that is important for progress.

Check out the links below for more such guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.