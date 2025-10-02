Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough: How to complete Jin Sakai Myth quest

Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade Myth brings Atsu face-to-face with remnants of another ghost from another time. In this Sportskeeda Gaming Ghost of Yotei walkthrough, we will discuss how to complete this mission and all the rewards that you will get from it.

This quest finally introduces the tale of the legendary samurai, Jin Sakai, to Ghost of Yotei. Before this, the game merely refers to the Ghost of Tsushima's protagonist in an unsent letter meant for Lord Saito. The Storm Blade quest provides a conclusion to Jin's story and a chance for Atsu to get her hands on some of his equipment.

How to complete Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade Myth? (Jin Sakai quest)

How to start Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade Myth?

Forgotten Shrine (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

To unlock the Jin Sakai Myth quest in Ghost of Yotei, you will have to make your way to the southernmost point on the left in the Osimha Coast. You will likely come across a fishing village under Saito's troops before that. Once you are nearby, you will hear the distinct sound of Ugetsu's Hyoshigi.

When you interact with the storyteller, he mentions the Storm Blade being hidden somewhere in the hills behind him for centuries. He says that he does not know which story belongs to it and will be able to tell once Atsu finds the weapon.

Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough - Step 1

You need to climb the stairs right behind Ugetsu till you reach the first gate. Take a right there and cut through two bamboo thickets to reveal a fox shrine. Bow before it, and a gray fox will appear, bidding you to follow it.

Run after the fox, and it will soon disappear into a small opening. Continue straight ahead. The traversal here is pretty straightforward and involves jumping onto ledges, using the grappling hook, and climbing along the stone walls. Along the way, you will come across lamps with the Clan Sakai symbol. Your first stop will be the Glade of Remembrance.

Glade of Remembrance (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The fox will reappear here and lead you to a wooden chest beneath a tree with red leaves. You will receive a haiku that goes as follows:

"Alone, far from home. // Old friends, never forgotten. // Cherished sacrifice."

Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough - Step 2

Follow the gray fox into a cave. Again, the path ahead is pretty straightforward, and you should not have any difficulty following it. At the end, you will come to the Lost Shinobi Den. There will be a dilapidated house here.

Lost Shinobi Den (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

Inside the house, you will find a large amount of weapons and supplies. You will also get your hands on Jin Sakai's Stag Helmet. You will get to examine Jin's Saddle and his iron grappling hook. Climb the ladder in the room to your right after entering the house.

Once you are on the roof, you will notice cuttings on the stone wall ahead for you to climb. Follow the path till you enter the cavern. Take a right and continue till you get the option to squeeze under to reach an opening. The room you now find yourself in holds the Storm Blade, with the Clan Sakai symbol painted on the wall above. Go and collect it.

The Storm Blade (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough - Step 3

As soon as you pick it up and inspect it, a blinding bomb will go off. Three Nine Tail enemies will show up. One of them will take the Storm Blade while the other two will remain to fight Atsu. Nine Tail's fascination with Jin Sakai is already well-established earlier in Ghost of Yotei (link). Use your Kusarigama to make short work of the two.

Home of the First Shinobi (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

Step out of the cavern and jump into the pool of water below. Go straight ahead, and you will notice a wire bridging the gap for you to cross over. As you try to walk on the wooden bridge ahead, it will fall apart. Swim forward till you reach land and climb up again. The gray fox will reappear here. Follow it to get to Home of the First Shinobi.

Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough - Step 4

There is a dilapidated house in a large meadow of white flowers. Go into the house and explore it. You will examine:

Jin's herbalist's set (ground floor)

(ground floor) Jin's flute (ground floor)

(ground floor) A dagger with the name Yuna etched onto the blade (first floor)

Grave of the Warrior of Storm (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

Step out of the house and examine the ground in front to notice footprints in the mud. Follow them to the gate ahead. When prompted, open the game. You will step into the Grave of the Warrior of Storm.

Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough - Step 5

Duel the Sword Thief (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

You will have to duel the Nine Tail Sword Thief who stole the Storm Blade from you in Step 3. The fight is not particularly difficult. If you have unlocked the technique to disarm opponents (L1+R1 costing three Spirits), use it right at the beginning and deal as much damage as you can.

In the final half of the battle, the Sword Thief will set his blade on fire. Keep your distance and use your throwables as much as possible. Rely on perfectly parrying / dodging his attacks to get free counterattacks. Once you have defeated the Sword Thief, Atsu will pick up the Storm Blade. This will unlock the Dance of Wraith technique for the katana.

Dance of the Wraith (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

You will be able to unleash the Dance of Wraith technique with L1+R1 while consuming three Spirits. It does three devastating attacks that will disarm enemies and deal significant damage. Once you finish all the enemies left after the duel, Ugetsu will appear.

The tale of Jin Sakai (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

Ugetsu tells that the Storm Blade tale was outlawed by an old Shogun hundreds of years ago. He then goes on to recount a gist of what happened in Ghost of Tsushima. After the events of the game, Jin Sakai left Tsushima to protect his allies and exiled himself to Ezo. Atsu then bows in respect in front of Jin's grave. You can also pick up the Ghost mask from there.

All rewards from Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade Jin Sakai Myth quest

Jin Sakai's Ghost Mask in Ghost of Yotei (Image via SK Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The following rewards are available from the Storm Blade Myth quest:

Jin Sakai's Stag Helmet

Jin Sakai's Storm Blade (katana weapon kit)

(katana weapon kit) Jin Sakai's Ghost mask

There are several Myth quests for Atsu to participate in Ghost of Yotei. Listen for Ugetsu's Hyoshigi in each region of Ezo to trigger them. One of my favorites was the Undying Samurai.

