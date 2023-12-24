Ghostrunner 2 from developer One More Level impressed us when it launched a couple of months ago. Now, the new Hardcore mode update ensures new players have extra content to look forward to. At the same time, it also attracts returning fans who stepped away from protagonist Jack's adventures in and around Dharma Tower since the first-person action game's debut.

This update arrives as one of many DLCs added to the game by the studio, and there will be more to come in the future. But for now, let's return to the lawless, post-apocalyptic sci-fi dystopia of Ghostrunner 2 once again and see what Hardcore Mode has to offer players.

Ghostrunner 2 Hardcore Mode makes an already-challenging game several times harder

Players will also unlock bonus hand and sword cosmetics to use in Hardcore Mode (Image via 505 Games)

To start, this is a free update to the base game — the only requirement is for players to have completed the campaign by beating the final boss. This will unlock the red-tinged Hardcore Mode option in the main menu. This is essentially a type of New Game Plus mode but improved in many ways.

In short, it is as players expect — a brand new playthrough through the varied levels and set-pieces of Ghostrunner 2, with new challenges to face. The difference is that the mode unlocks all of Jack's purchasable skills by default. While this may sound like cheating at first, this is a boon because players will need everything at their disposal due to the sharply raised difficulty ceiling.

It is surreal in more ways than one (Image via 505 Games)

On a fundamental level, not much has changed in Hardcore Mode; players will go through the same story beats, areas, and levels. The distinction comes in primarily two aspects: enemies and hazards. Ghostrunner 2 punishes mistakes brutally with its one-hit kills that go both ways, and that remains true with Hardcore as well.

Players can expect to die a lot more this time, up to five times as much as the base experience. This is not just due to the increased enemy counts at any given time but also because the powerful foes in the latter parts of the game will make an early appearance. This includes the laser-wielding brutes and bipedal robots that dish out those long blade-like energy projectiles.

Expect new traps and hazards in locations where they did not exist before (Image via 505 Games)

As for the levels, while they retain the same variety as before, players can expect to be surprised by many new traps and platforming/parkour elements. These include the red barbs and see-through platforms encountered in Ghostrunner 2's cyberspace levels — but around Dharma City instead. Thankfully, players can access Jack's full arsenal of skills and abilities, including Shuriken, Shadow, and Tempest.

Players can expect to rely on these mechanics a lot more to dispatch foes quicker as — just like his opponents — Jack goes down in one hit. The window of messing up is far slimmer than ever, as this mode is meant to challenge not just those who finished the game but also Ghostrunner veterans. This also applies to boss fights, which see larger health pools and stronger, faster attacks.

All in all, this update is a net positive for the game, as there are no complaints from my side. Ghostrunner 2 is as fun and cathartic of an experience as it was on launch, made even more brutal thanks to the arrival of the Hardcore Mode.

The high difficulty level will certainly turn off casual gamers. However, this one is geared toward the hardcore individuals of the fandom. Here's our review of the Ghostrunner 2 to see why it's one of the must-play titles of 2023.