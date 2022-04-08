Girlfriend arranges Animal Crossing 'prom' for boyfriend, and it's as wholesome as it gets

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is known for being one of the most wholesome ones out there. People have often used their cumulative love for the title to make something special for their near and dear ones.

In one such recent instance, Reddit user u/ kdoc812 took to the title's subreddit to share how they arranged for an Animal Crossing prom for their boyfriend since the latter had never attended it in real life. The full description of the prom left the community feeling warm and fuzzy, showing how New Horizons can be used as a great medium to do special things for loved ones.

Animal Crossing player takes boyfriend to prom in New Horizons

Gamers have often used the platform to create memorable moments for their loved ones. In a recent instance, u/kdoc812 revealed how they had taken their boyfriend to prom within the game.

This was because their boyfriend had never attended prom in real life, so they offered to help him experience it.

Their boyfriend lived up to his end of their commitment by appearing in their town with flowers and gifts. In return, the user had set up a prom room for the two, where they had a lot of fun. They had set up the room with prom decorations, including streamers, confetti, and similar items, along with a table on one side that held drinks for them.

The Redditor even shared a glimpse of their lovely prom with the community, which left Animal Crossing users feeling warm in their hearts.

The entire community came together to appreciate the Redditor for their sweet gesture towards their boyfriend and comment on how wholesome it was.

Many other players came together to share their own stories from prom they had attended back in the day.

However, others were obsessed with how cute the player characters looked with their little outfits.

The incident was honestly rather wholesome, as the Redditor tried to do something very memorable for their boyfriend, and it was something the community cherished together. The New Horizons fanbase often sees such kind gestures of love within its community, and the creativity that players exhibit while executing these gestures is quite frankly commendable.

