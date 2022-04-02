Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower guide — Everything to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a reasonably vast set of activities that its players can indulge in while playing. Several activities in the game are relaxing but also fuel their creativity.

Gardening is one such recreational activity users can indulge in while playing the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons provides a wide variety of flowers in the game that gamers can plant across their island to make it more visually appealing and vibrant. There are various ways to access flowers, some of which are somewhat more challenging than others.

Flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can spot eight different kinds of flowers on their islands: cosmos, hyacinths, lilies, mums, pansies, roses, tulips, and windflowers. These flowers can be naturally present on the island or planted by users.

Individuals must note that there can only be one kind of flower on their island that will spawn as a native flower. All other types of flowers have to be bred or planted on the island by them.

However, sometimes, the native flowers grow in locations that do not match up to the visual appeal standards of gamers. Thankfully, Nintendo has a solution for this, as they can pick up the flower using a shovel and relocate it wherever they please.

However, players must only do this using a shovel since any other method will lead to them having picked up the bulb and not the flower.

If users want to plant different kinds of flowers on their island, they will have to purchase the starts or seeds of said flower and plant them at a location that suits them. Tending to the flowers for a few days will yield gamers the flowers they desire.

Another popular method for getting rare flowers is crossbreeding. It takes place when players place two flowers of different colors in proximity to each other in a specific space.

This will result in a third flower emerging within a day or two that will possess features of both flowers. Rare hybrid flowers not only add to the visual appeal of the island but also attract many different kinds of rare bugs.

Gardening as a hobby in New Horizons can be pretty relaxing and productive. Players can obtain a visually pleasing island along with a massive number of Bells simply by planting and breeding rare flowers on their island.

As a result, it is one of the most popular hobbies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Ravi Iyer