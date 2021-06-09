Animal Crossing: How to upgrade the shovel in New Horizons 

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons shovel has been a massive part of the franchise. The shovel has made an appearance in every title so far, as it allows players to fulfill a range of activities, including digging for fossils and planting trees.

Unlike other titles in the franchise, players don't get access to the tool immediately. Players have to do quite a few things before they get access to the shovel in the game.

The players will need to provide 5 bugs and/or fish to Tom Nook, which will then entice Blathers to have a word with the player. Upon interacting with him, he will ask the player to spot a place for him to put down tent.

Upon visiting him the next day, the Director of the museum will send the players on an expedition to dig for fossils. Realizing that the players don't have the tool, he will award them with their first DIY recipe, which will also enable them to craft a Vaulting Pole.

(Image via Nintendo)

Just getting the shovel might help the players complete a wide array of activities. But upgrading the tool in Animal Crossing is just as important, and the next section will shed more light on the steps that need to be undertaken to do so.

Upgrading the shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing players will need to purchase the tool recipe pack that is available via the Nook Shop terminal.

Players will be able to spot the Pretty Good Tools recipe, which will cost 3,000 Nook Miles.

Purchasing the aforementioned pack will also allow them to upgrade a range of other tools including fishing rods and watering cans.

(Image via Nintendo)

The golden shovel is one of the most prestigious tools in the game. Naturally, bagging it requires a lot of effort. Players will be able to spot Gulliver who has been washed up on the shore of the players' islands.

He will request the players to help him find 5 communicator parts needed to fix his NookPhone. However, Animal Crossing patrons need to complete this activity 30 times before the DIY recipe arrives in the mail.

Players will need 1 Golden Nugget and 1 shovel to craft the golden shovel. It is important to note that while the golden shovel is slightly better than the flimsy ones, it can still break.

