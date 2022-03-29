Animal Crossing: New Horizons Flower Breeding guide - Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a vast variety of activities for its players to indulge in throughout their tenure in the game. One of the most popular activities that players indulge in in the game is gardening.

While many players choose to decorate their island based on different pop culture inspired themes, others use the flora present in the game to decorate their island and make it as beautiful as possible.

While buying seeds and starts for various flowers and planting them to grow flowers is one method of obtaining more and more flowers in the game, players often indulge in breeding different flowers. Here is how players can breed different flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Flower breeding guide in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While there are several kinds of flowers that can be purchased or obtained organically in New Horizons, many other kinds of flowers cannot. Therefore, these flowers need to be bred by the players.

Breeding can be done by purchasing new seeds or using pre-existing flowers on the player's island. All they have to do is place two flowers of the same species side by side or diagonally across each other next to empty spaces.

Players must note that the flowers must be fully bloomed or budding, and must be properly watered, be it through a watering can or by rain. If these criteria are met, players can expect to see new flowers blooming next to these flowers within a day or two. This occurs as a result of cross breeding. However, crossbreeding does not guarantee rare hybrid flowers.

Flowers can also be bred by cloning, which is a process wherein new flowers grow next to a solitary flower. The new flower essentially inherits the genes of the pre-existing flower, thereby becoming its clone.

Another useful tip when it comes to breeding flowers in New Horizons is asking visiting players to water the flowers the player is trying to breed. This can increase the chances of new buds growing exponentially, irrespective of the breeding method that players are using.

There are different color variations that players can grow of each kind of flower with the use of crossbreeding. However, apart from simply adding to the visual appeal of an Animal Crossing island, breeding flowers can be quite useful for players also, since rare and hybrid flowers can attract a wide variety of bugs to the island, which can also help them earn more and more Bells. Naturally, they like to indulge in gardening and flower breeding in New Horizons.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul