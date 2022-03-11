3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands that will leave you in awe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have often left the world in awe of their creative skills. This has been with respect to specific scenes they recreated on their islands or, in several cases, their entire islands.

There are many New Horizons players who have designed their islands in such a manner that the entire community has been left awestruck.

Here are a few of such awe-inspiring Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands that fans have designed in the game so far.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands that earned praise from the community

1) Stardew Valley island

Stardew Valley is an indie title that has been getting a lot of attention from the mainstream gaming community lately. In lieu of this, a fan of both Stardew Valley and the Nintendo franchise decided to recreate the indie title on their New Horizons island.

The island looked like an exact replica of Stardew Valley, complete with homes for different characters as well. The island was highly appreciated by the Reddit community, as well as the creator of Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe, who praised her efforts on Twitter.

2) Worldwide island

A New Horizons player left the entire Reddit community in awe with their clever island design a few days back. The Redditor designed their island so that from an aerial view, it resembled the world map, including all the continents and oceans in it.

Naturally, this neat island design was appreciated by many in the community, who came forward with their own ideas about how the player could enhance the island.

3) Backrooms island

Although New Horizons is generally considered to be a very cheerful game, several players have designed their islands in the creepiest way possible. One such Redditor shared their rendition of the Backrooms in New Horizons.

The Backrooms is an urban legend, in which a person falls out of reality into the Backrooms, which seemingly has no exit. The New Horizons fans recreated the scene to perfect detail, which led to many fans uniting to reminisce about the creepiness of this urban legend.

These are some of the most awe-inspiring islands that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have designed in the game so far.

